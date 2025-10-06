Parenting in Sussex: Celebrating the power of female friendship

Now I don’t want to bang on about alcohol too much.

It seems irresponsible to glamourise drinking, particularly given this is a family newspaper and this is a column about motherhood.

But, if you’ll just grant me a little bit of leeway, can I just say how brilliant it is to get out for a drink with the girls occasionally?!

As it was my birthday last week, it seemed an opportune moment to organise a night out with some friends.

Not just to celebrate the fact I have somehow got to my mid-40s despite the fact I’m sure I was about 33 just a couple of weeks ago! Also to catch up on life and have a good ol’ chat without our combined gaggle of kids interrupting us every minute or so.

Then there’s the fact that I absolutely adore espresso martinis and if there’s a chance to orchestrate having one, I’m taking it! (Why are they so delicious? It’s like the nectar of the gods! It’s probably for the best that you practically need to remortgage the house to buy cocktails, or else I might be tempted to drink them every night!)

Anyway, I digress, as the point I was trying to get to before I started dribbling at the thought of a potent coffee-based delight, was that the importance of female friendship can’t be underestimated.

For those of us with a husband, partner, significant other, ball and chain... whatever title you like to call them, they will likely be your number-one. The person you can 100 per cent be yourself around, raise a family with and share your deepest secrets with.

But there is something irreplaceable about a group of like-minded women who will not only tolerate your 20-minute rants about the never-ending loads of washing and your children’s distaste for the dinners you cook, but also join in with it and share their own gripes.

I’m very lucky to have lots of lovely friends in my life, and I value time with them so much.

In fact, my birthday night out was so good, I went out for a repeat performance on Saturday to celebrate another friend’s birthday (so many birthdays at the end of September!). Another excuse for an espresso martini, yes, but also another chance for mundane life chat and also soul searching and female bonding at its finest.

You might say my cup feels very full after a weekend of birthday fun. Here’s to a new week!