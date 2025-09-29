Parenting in Sussex: Family days out in the country and an issue with parking prices

It’s all been very wholesome this week.

There’s been a visit to Wakehurst, a mooch around Arundel and a little work jaunt up to Sompting Pumpkins to chat to Farmer Caroline.

It’s probably very apt, as it was my 44th birthday and everyone knows the elderly like to pootle about in the countryside.

Kidding, I know I’m not that old, but birthdays of the mid-40s variety don’t come with the same exuberance I once felt for childhood birthdays.

But even though the celebrations don’t come with balloons and fanfare anymore, they were still lovely.

On Sunday, my whole family (minus a poorly husband) spent the day at Wakehurst. Looking wonderful in its early autumn finery, it was a gorgeous day for a stroll around the grounds.

The only small chink in an otherwise nice day, was the cost of parking. I do hate to moan, but I really don’t think I can talk about Wakehurst without mentioning it.

Basically, it seems to have gradually crept up over the years to a now fairly eye-watering £13.50 for the day. National Trust members (i.e., me) get in free to Wakehurst, which is brilliant, but they do not qualify for the free parking that members of Kew (which owns the property) are entitled to.

I understand Kew members need better perks, but the cost of parking is now so high that it practically negates the fact that National Trust members get in for free. A standard entry ticket is £18.50, and that includes parking, so it’s only £5 difference.

For comparison, Leonardslee Gardens down the road in Horsham charges £4.80 for a full day of parking, which is far less than half the price of Wakehurst.

I’m sure it used to be £10 at Wakehurst, which already felt steep, so seeing the cost had risen further was sad, as we love it there. But at that price, plus petrol, plus all the inevitable snacks and coffees we buy, it’s becoming too pricey for regular visits.

Onto Arundel, where I spent my birthday with my mum and dad. How lucky am I that they live so close and we can get together so easily?! I don’t at all take it for granted and I love spending time with them.

They treated me to a lovely brunch in Jonny’s and we had a walk along the river and a stroll around the town.

I also popped up to Sompting Pumpkins to speak to Farmer Caroline ahead if the farm’s annual pumpkin picking fun.

The first day is Saturday, October 4, and as usual Caroline and the team have a hosts of pumpkin-themed fun planned for families.

Find out more at somptingpumpkins.co.uk