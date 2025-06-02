Parenting in Sussex: Finding it hard to parent my warring children

I like to know what I’m doing and what the plan is.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Try as I might, I’m not really a ‘fly by the seat of your pants’-type girl. And for the most part, that’s ok. I make plans in advance, research trips/days out/events I’m going to, prepare for every eventuality and generally feel good about being this way.

But when it comes to parenting, liking to be prepared can sometimes set you up for failure. Because there is no manual with children. Every scenario and situation is different, nuanced, and what worked yesterday won’t always work tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine finds parenting on days out – like this one to Nymans – easier than when she's at home

I found that out to my utter shock and surprise after having my daughter. I’d read a couple of parenting manuals before she was born and I really felt ready to ace being a parent once she arrived into the world.

When she didn’t conform to the book author’s ideal of what a baby ‘should’ be doing, I was crestfallen.

Feeling like I was doing it wrong the whole time marred my early weeks of parenthood, and quickly made me realise that for a lot of the parenting journey, much as it goes against my beliefs, you do just have to wing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven years down the line and my ability to go with the flow, act on instinct and make good decisions in the moment is still a work in progress.

Take last week, for instance. It was half-term and I’d taken the week off. It was lovely to spend time with my kids, have family time and spend less time rushing around.

But with that comes times when the children irritate each other and they clash and bicker. The he said/she said tales are usually convoluted and conflicting, and I’m left not quite knowing how to manage the situation.

I know I’m the adult, I know it’s my job to calm things down, restore order, be an arbitrator and just generally sort it out. It just isn’t always that easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes (most of the time, if I’m being honest), I have no idea how to parent my children when they’re at war. Should I shout? Do I dish out punishments? Stick to talking it through in measured tones? Let one child convince me it was the other’s fault?

It’s a minefield and I’m often left feeling frazzled and frustrated because I feel like I never quite get it right. Hearing one child parrot back one of my well-worn phrases last week by saying ‘you can’t do that because mummy is tired of refereeing us’ didn’t make it any better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. We had lots of fun times, and I feel quite refreshed after a break from the usual daily grind. Strangely, I find it easier to parent when we’re out and about. I guess that means we just need to fill the calendar with things to do – my husband will be delighted!