Parenting in Sussex: I wish time would slow down

One minute, you’re dropping them off for their first day at primary school, then in the blink of an eye they’re starting a new school journey.

Like many other parents, my child started high school last week and it was an emotional rollercoaster.

The tears had barely stopped falling from when my daughter left primary school last term. Now, a whole load of new ones are falling as begins her secondary school journey.

Thankfully, she has handled the transition really well. Undoubtedly much better than her mum! She seems to be enjoying her new setting, and is excited about the new subjects she’s going to learn and new friends she’s going to make.

Although her new-found-freedom in the school canteen, where they can actually choose their own things to buy, is the headline attraction right now.

My son has also started back at school, and he’s a bit baffled at there being ‘no games’ in year three. It seems the start of key stage two has come as a bit of a shock to him, but I’m sure he’ll get used to it.

And there I was, patting myself on the back for successfully getting two children started back at school happily when life decided to say ‘whoa, there’.

It was as if it had been too much plain sailing. The drama factor hadn’t been activated enough for a September transition back to school.

And so, my daughter got something on her eye on Saturday. After hours of us trying to wash it out and then get her to ignore it, her eye was still red, puffy, watery and very painful. A pharmacist said a trip to A&E was the only option, and so there we found ourselves on Saturday evening.

It definitely wasn’t on my weekend bingo card, and I was trepidatious to go there on a Saturday night to say the least. But I cannot fault the experience.

She was triaged, seen by an urgent care doctor who numbed her eye, took out some dirt and diagnosed a corneal abrasion very quickly. We were back outside the hospital, prescription ointment in hand, within the hour and even made our planned dinner reservation at Issa Sushi (delicious as usual).

I know the NHS is on its knees, but it’s these times when you see it working so efficiently that it reminds you what an unbelievable system it can be.

Aside from trips to the hospital, we also had a lovely day at Harbour Park in Littlehampton, and enjoyed the seafront in these glorious last days of warmish weather. What a treat!