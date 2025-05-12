I’m probably not the only year-six parent who felt quite nervous this week.

That’s because the SATs exams week is upon us, where almost all children in year six across the country sit a series of national curriculum tests to assess their reading, writing, and mathematics skills.

My daughter’s school has been good at preparing all the children, while also making sure not too much pressure is put on them. But there’s no getting away from the fact that the first formal assessment of their learning to-date is a big deal for them. And one that has caused a fair bit of anxiety and trepidation for our kids.

As part of the Covid generation of primary schoolers, my daughter didn’t have to sit SATs in year two, so this really is her first taste of ‘exams’.

Katherine had a glorious day exploring Worthing's independent shops and art galleries

I know why they happen, and I understand and appreciate the need for assessment of their knowledge and the school’s teaching. In fact, I actually didn’t mind exams when I was at school, college and university.

It’s just a whole different ball game when it’s your child who’s doing the tests. I wish so badly that I could take the worry away from her – I just keep reminding myself it’s a good life lesson and the first of many nerve-wracking experiences she’ll have to go through as she enters the tween, teen and young adult years.

I could tell my daughter was nervous this weekend, as she brought up SATs a lot and struggled to get to sleep on Sunday night. But I was really proud of her for going into school for the first day of testing with a positive attitude, even if she had a tummy full of butterflies.

Here’s hoping all the children (and their parents) come out of this week relatively unscathed, and we can all look forward to a busy calendar of leavers’ events as this year group gets ready to start at high school in September (sob).

As the sun was shining and to take my daughter’s mind off the impending SATs, we decided to go out for brunch in Worthing on Sunday, which led to us perusing the shops afterwards.

We had a lovely stroll along the seafront and also pottered along Warwick Street and through the town centre.

Because we had no other plans, we had time for a good ol’ browse and it was actually joyous. Our town had a vibe of The Lanes in Brighton about it, and it made me happy to see so many people out and about.

I write a lot of stories about the changing retail landscape in Worthing. They’re always posted to our social media accounts, and it’s fair to say there can be quite a lot of negativity around the sort of businesses we have in our town.

There have been a lot of shop closures in recent years, but there’s also been a lot of new businesses opening, as well as many shops and restaurants that have been here for a while and continue to provide a brilliant offering and brilliant service.

We chose to look in our many and excellent art galleries, as well as several independent shops. I knew they all existed, but taking a bit of time to really look around made me appreciate just how many gorgeous and unique stores we have.

From Two Faced Twins, to Sabotage, to Room with a View, to Cloud Gallery – we perused the work of many talented artists in Worthing’s numerous galleries and found a really lovely piece to put up in our home.

We also visited Dowse, Inspired Gift Shop, First & Last, Whirligig Toys, Emporium Worthing… there are many more, but the range and quality of what they’re selling was fab. I couldn’t get my kids out of most of them and it gave them both so many ideas for presents they might like for Christmas and birthdays. And so many great ideas for gifts for my friends and family (and myself!), too.

So, to all the naysayers, yes, the kind of stores in Worthing may be continually evolving and some of the businesses that open may not be places where you want to shop. But really take a look around and you’ll find our haven by the sea has so much to offer. And if I really have to go shopping to show my support for the town, then so be it. Lol!