Parenting in Sussex: Realising it’s ok not to be ok

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I wasn’t sure how to start my column this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If I’m being honest, I’ve been feeling a bit out-of-sorts. Not for any particular reason, I don’t think, it’s likely just the combination of spinning too many plates, hormones and life in general coming together to produce the perfect storm for feeling a bit ‘meh’. And while it’s not nice feeling less good than you normally do, I do know it’s normal. I guess, maybe, you have to experience the downs to appreciate the ups.

I’m as guilty as the rest of us for saying ‘I’m fine’ when people ask how I am, even if I’m not. Sometimes, it’s easier than admitting you feel a bit down. So, last week I decided to share how I was feeling with a friend and my family, and it was surprising how much better it instantly made me feel. The old adage of ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ really was true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because life can get on top of you sometimes. I think most of us appreciate that, but it’s good to have the reassurance of those closest to you to confirm you’re not going mad, and that it’s okay to have a few bad days.

A walk at Wakehurst helped Katherine to clear away the cobwebs

Couple speaking about how I was feeling with getting out in the fresh air for walks and runs to clear the cobwebs away, and I'm feeling much brighter this week. The gorgeous weather lately has no doubt helped, particularly Friday when the warm breeze got me very excited for the (hopefully) hazy days of summer ahead. It would be so nice if we could have lots more long, sunny stretches like we have been having. I'm putting all my faith in the weather gods to make it happen. I think a good dose of vitamin D does all of our mental health good, so I have my fingers firmly crossed.

Taking advantage of the bright start to spring, my family and I visited Wakehurst at the weekend. I was there to review the new The Twits trail, running throughout the Easter holidays. I have mentioned it before, but I love Wakehurst. An outpost of Kew Gardens, National Trust members can also get in for free (but do, annoyingly, have to pay for their parking).

The great thing about Wakehurst is that it’s huge. You can easily go there several times, and explore a different part of the site each time without repeating yourself. It's a new experience every time. Couple that with seasonal changes in the flora and fauna and the possibilities are almost endless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day spent walking with my nearest and dearest amongst nature was exactly what I needed, and I arrived home feeling refreshed and having ticked off my daily steps quota!

And now, it’s the Easter holidays. That means more fun days out with the family – yay – while also juggling the guilt of working while the children spend a tad too much time on their screens – boo.

To assuage my guilt and inspired by my excitement of seeing everything coming into bloom at Wakehurst, I have plans for lots more walks. Cissbury Ring and Highdown Hill are favourites, but suggestions for other places to stretch my legs are always welcome.

And so ends this week’s column. It feels like it was a bit all over the place, but maybe that’s reflective of a more turbulent week than normal. I hope everyone else is coping ok. The school holidays can be a struggle, so I wish you as calm and restful a couple of weeks as possible. If nothing else, there’s always (many) chocolate eggs to make us feel better!