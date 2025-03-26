Parenting in Sussex: Reliving my youth in a pair of uncomfortable heels

Back in the late 90s and early 00s, most weeks – sometimes multiple times a week – you’d find me in Brighton’s nightclubs.

That’s because for those of us who were born in the 80s, going out clubbing was a rite of passage. I actually think it might have been the law that you hit up The Escape, The Zap, The Honey Club, The Funky Buddha Lounge et al on a regular basis once you turned 18 (and in a lot of cases, before you reached that age!).

I dread to think how much money I spent on paying entry fees to clubs and on the far-too-numerous alcopops consumed in Brighton’s bars beforehand (Red Square, anyone? Fancy a Bacardi Breezer? What about a Smirnoff Ice or a Reef?!).

It was just what late-teenagers did then. Days spent planning clubbing outfits, nights spent dancing til the early hours, stopping for a portion of chips in Buddies and then getting a taxi home stinking of (other people’s) cigarettes form a large part of my memories from that time in my life.

The shoes that started the reminiscing about Katherine's clubbing days

So it’s actually quite weird to me to think that 2025’s generation of new adults don’t really do that. Clubbing just doesn’t seem to be a thing for them. And while it’s sad they’ll never experience the joy of somewhere like The Pussycat Club at the Zap, where some of the biggest DJs on the planet would stop off on a Friday night and I would pay £20 (yep, £20) just to get inside and hear them play, the fact this generation trends towards more responsible drinking is probably a good thing. In fact, with two children who will reach this age in a future that will come at me quicker than I’m comfortable with, I know it’s a very good thing.

Thinking back to those days, well nights, really, I always wore heels when I went out. Pretty much all of my friends who were girls did. They were part of the clubbing uniform, even if stilettos are the most uncomfortable and least practical shoe for dancing the night away and led to most of us barely being able to walk by the time the lights came on (never a good time to be in the club – those places should only be viewed in the dark!).

Most clubs and some bars wouldn’t even let you in if you were wearing trainers. Smart attire was required and the bouncers would happily turn you away if your footwear wasn’t up to the club’s standard.

Funny now, then, that things have completely flipped on their head and trainers seem to have become the younger person’s shoe choice for a night out. Most of the time, this is great for my 40-something-year-old feet, knees and hips and I’ll happily attend most evening events in comfortably flat footwear with a smug satisfaction that I’m still cool and trendy (the fact I used these words likely means I’m anything but, but we have to keep trying).

But something came over me as I got ready for a girls’ night out on Saturday. An urge to do something I haven’t done in ages. That’s right, I decided to mash up my feet and wear heels!

Perhaps an inexplicable choice, given we were walking from my friend’s house into town, but I wanted to give my recent bargain £10 purchase of some white heeled sandals an airing.

Even though I was a bit wobbly like Bambi, I managed to stay upright all night and felt all the nostalgic feels for nights out of 20/25 years ago going when going around in unsuitable footwear was de rigueur.

But fun as it was, I’d say it’s 98 per cent likely the next time you see me out in Worthing I’ll very much be in a pair of New Balance. Because, unlike teenage me, the need for comfort and being practical is strong these days!