Parenting in Sussex: Saying a very fond farewell to primary school

Katherine is feeling sad this week as her daughter gets ready to leave primary school (Photo by NICOLAS GUYONNET/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

I don’t want to sound overly dramatic, but I think I might be channelling Queen Victoria.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We might be at the tail end of another heatwave, but I feel like I want to wear heavy all-black Victorian mourning dress.

Luckily it's not because anything terrible has happened, but I am incredibly sad that my eldest child’s time at primary school is almost up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My year-six daughter only has days left at her first-ever school, and like all milestone moments it’s making me very reflective.

And when you’re overly sentimental like moi, it can make you feel slightly prone to theatrics – like comparing yourself to a monarch who spent a decade in grief.

I can’t fault my daughter’s school – they have made her last year, and in particular the last term of year six, really fun and memorable for her.

When you factor in that during this time she and all her friends had to sit SATs exams, that’s no mean feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes it all the harder to accept that it’s time for her to move onto the next stage of her education, even if I’m sure the high school she’s going to will be great for her.

Although she went to nursery, her primary school is the only educational setting she remembers. For seven years the staff there have acted in loco parentis, and I’ve always felt so safe knowing they are taking good care of her.

Secondary school opens up a whole new world of independence, which is both exciting and scary at the same time – for parents and children starting year seven this September. By its nature, there will be less interaction with and less time spent in the school for parents.

It’s all part of the process of children growing up, but it makes me want to really savour these last few days where they’re part of the primary school bubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trouble is, everything is a ‘last’ now. The last sports day, the last time they’ll wear their PE kit, the last time you’ll walk them to school… sob!

I’m not sure my heart can cope, so I have to look at all the positives. In those seven years at primary school my daughter has weathered all sorts of storms, from navigating home-learning through Covid, friendship dramas, struggling with certain topics and more. She’s become so much more mature and it’s taught her resilience, perseverance, and has helped her form genuine bonds that I hope last well beyond the school gate.

So, as I blub my way through a week of saying goodbye to the security and familiarity of her first school, and start trying to accept that my 'little’ girl is growing up, I’ll also be thankful that she's had such a safe place to go and learn every day.

Now, to go and buy a job-lot of tissues. I am definitely going to need them!