Parenting in Sussex: September is a shock to the system

September has been a massive shock to the system so far.

It’s probably not helped by the fact that the weather has been pretty much abysmal. September is my birthday month, and I can’t ever remember it being this wet and chilly.

I usually spend September in summer clothes, because in past years it’s often been nice and warm. But I’m already in jumpers and jeans, and I’m not happy about it.

Plus, the outdoor-washing-drying season has been brought to a rather abrupt and early end, which is devastating.

This lake at Leonardslee Gardens looked like pea soup!

The new season of weather coincided with the kids going back to school, and that has brought about a lot of change in itself.

I know the summer holidays are only six weeks, ish, but I’d almost forgotten what it’s like to juggle work, school, family life, clubs and more.

No more lazy days where everyone stays in their pyjamas if they want to.

Everyone needs to be up and out at the crack of dawn, and that’s been interesting in itself (why do children sleep later on school days than they ever do on weekends or holidays?!).

Throw into the mix remembering who needs to wear what uniform each day, making an endless round of packed lunches and snacks, completing homework and reading many, many emails from their schools and my brain is already completely frazzled.

And that doesn’t even take into account that clubs are back. Don’t get me wrong, I love that my children have the opportunity to do lots of extra-curricular activities. It’s just a shame it requires me to facilitate them! Sometimes, you just don’t want to go out again after the school run. Especially when a hot and sweaty swimming spectating area is calling your name. But you grin and bear it and do it because it’s good for your children to have these experiences.

Is being boiled alive while your child practices their front crawl what people had in mind when they said you had to make sacrifices as a parent? Because I truly believe sacrificing my comfort really is a huge test of my love!

Weekday drama aside. We had a lovely weekend, which included a stop at Leonardslee Gardens. Not only did we manage to time our walk between torrential downpours, but we were also treated to some stunning views, my favourite of which was the ‘green’ lake. So cool!

So, into another week of fun and mayhem we go. Wish me luck!