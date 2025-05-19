Parenting in Sussex: The signs we're turning into our parents

Complaining about the weather is apparently a sure-fire sign you've turned into your parents. Katherine can't deny she's guilty of this, so she's been glad of the sunshine we've had so far this spring

I wasn’t sure what to write about this week. I’ve covered weather endlessly, SATs are done and school is a bit more relaxed, and I’m sure nobody wants to hear about my poor tiny brain struggling to cope with endless life admin again.

So, I had a look in my trusty ‘column ideas’ email folder. Yes, that’s right, when a thought pops into my head that might make good column fodder in future weeks I send myself an email. Because, as mentioned in previous columns, I can’t be trusted to remember anything organically.

This little email folder is so useful for getting me started on weeks where inspiration doesn’t hit, like this week!

And it was in rummaging around in said folder that I found an email, shouting at me in caps, that was headed: HAVE YOU OFFICIALLY TURNED INTO YOUR PARENTS? STUDY REVEALS THE TOP 20 SIGNS.

It was sent in January (apologies to M&S Credit Card for not looking at their research properly until now) but what it talks about is still wholly relevant. That’s because the new poll conducted by M&S Credit Card shows that turning into our parents is an inevitability, and the average age at which it happens to all of us is 43. And what age am I..? You’ve got it, 43!

I’m not sure I like the tone of the email, almost suggesting that turning into your parents is a bad thing. I quite like my parents, and they seem pretty normal, so if I have to turn into anybody I’d say they’re a pretty good option.

But negative energy aside, the number one sign you’ve turned into your parents with 36 per cent of people responding to the poll admitting to it, is complaining about the weather. Doh, I knew we couldn’t get through the week without mention of the weather. Trouble is, I’ve been doing that FOR YEARS! I think I moan about the weather more than my parents. If you ask my husband, he’d say I moan about it more than anybody else in the world.

Perhaps not a true indicator of my morphing into my parents, then. And neither are the other points on the email, as it happens. Dressing for comfort (31 per cent), liking to be tucked up before 10pm (27 per cent), feeling guilty for lying in at the weekend (15 per cent) and not recognising new music in the charts (21 per cent) also made the list.

My parents go to bed way later than me, and even I don’t like to be tucked up before 10pm. Not sure I’d feel that guilty if I got to lie in at the weekend, and as for new music, I love it and so do they. In fact, my dad, who had a long career in the music industry, knows way more about what’s cool these days than me.

Maybe we bin the stereotypes of what it means to be older, and celebrate the fact that this generation of grandparents is the coolest yet. I certainly do. If we could just have some warmer weather for the celebrations, that would be great…