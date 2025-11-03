Parenting in Sussex: ‘Tis NOT the season for Christmas yet

During half term, my daughter casually asked me: ‘When are we putting our Christmas tree up?’

This question was posed on October 28, almost two calendar months out from ‘the big day’.

Not to sound like a total Scrooge, but no, just no. Since when did the Christmas season start on November 1?

I’m absolutely okay with putting my tree up on the first weekend in December, possibly even the last weekend in November if the dates work better that way.

Christmas in November? It's a no from our columnist Katherine

But do I really need two full months with a Christmas tree partially obscuring my view of the TV? That’s a sixth of the year!

In the last few years, society seems to have gradually normalised the festive period starting earlier and earlier.

To the point now that there are always memes and funny Instagram videos about people putting away their Hallowe’en costumes on October 31 and emerging on November 1 in full festive regalia.

The trouble is that if I’ve had Christmas shoved in my face for eight weeks before it actually is Christmas, I’m a little bit sick of it by the time it comes around.

It’s taking what should be a special period of the year, and dragging it out to last too long and taking away the magic of it happening for a more fleeting period.

Would birthdays feel as special if we had ten of them a year? No! Which is exactly my point!

And for those of us who are prone to Christmas Panic Disease (it’s definitely a real condition), bringing the starting point forward is absolutely not helpful.

I’m now in a full-blown stress that I haven’t done any Christmas shopping, but I really shouldn’t be breaking out in sweats about this.

There’s plenty of time to get things sorted. It’s just that social media likes to show you people who are already living in a Christmas bubble, having put up all their decorations, donned the matching festive PJs and now seem to glide about for two months singing Christmas songs and generally being full of cheer.

They can absolutely do their own thing, but please let’s not make that the norm. For one thing, I now have a very disappointed 11-year-old who thinks I’m being boring by not embodying Mother Christmas yet, and secondly, I really need a bit more time to get my head around it being autumn, let alone the fact it will be winter soon.

I’ll be your biggest Christmas fan in December. But until then, you’ll find me, feet firmly planted in the season of bonfire night, autumn walks and festive denial!