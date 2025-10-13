Parenting in Sussex: Why Hallowe’en is just another thing to make mums feel guilty

I might have entered my mid-40s last month, but I don’t think I’m that old.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t want to start this column on one of those ‘in my day...’ vibes, but when I was a kid Hallowe’en was absolutely NOT the massive behemoth it’s become today.

In what seems like a relatively short space of time, it’s become the season second-only to Christmas, with children’s wants and expectations for Hallowe’en ‘fun’ worryingly high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be brutally honest, I’m sad it didn’t stay the way it was when I was younger – something we acknowledged, but with all the pomp and ceremony left to American kids with ‘yards’ and who went out in search of ‘candy’. Because in my humble opinion, Hallowe’en is just another thing for mums to feel guilty about.

Katherine doesn't have the time or money for the plastic tat that comes with Hallowe'en (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

It might be an unpopular opinion, but every year when I see the shops filling up with plastic tat related to Hallowe’en, my heart sinks.

I find it hard enough to keep up with they hype and expense around Christmas. I absolutely don’t need a celebration that comes just weeks before the big festive one, apparently requiring me to spend loads on decorations, sweets, costumes and more.

I’m blaming YouTube (because, let’s face it, YouTube has a lot to answer for). My kids and thousands, if not millions of others across und the UK have been shown endless videos of children in America celebrating Hallowe’en. And to them, it looks like ‘a thing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They don’t realise that we used to be decidedly British about it, and gave it all but a cursory nod. They’ve seen the outlandish decorations, the buckets filled with treats and the hilarious costumes, and they want in!

And so, when I tell my children I don’t have the time or money to set up fake gravestones in my garden and attach giant spiders to my brickwork, they are crestfallen.

The trouble with Hallowe’en is, unlike Christmas, it has no heart. Christmas is about family getting together, giving to others, togetherness and warm celebration.

Hallowe’en is just a commercial beast created to scare people and make normal mums like me feel stressed. I have enough mum guilt as it is, and I don’t need my lack of spooky skeletons to be something else that keeps me up at night.

To any mums who have more patience with it, I salute you. But me? You won’t find any giant witch’s cauldrons, cat masks or devil horns here!