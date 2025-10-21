Parenting in Sussex: Why I think kids really deserve a half-term break
I’m pretty sure I just sent the kids back to school, and suddenly it’s mid-to-late October. As you get a bit older, you really do appreciate how true it was when your parents and grandparents used to talk about time flying by.
But I’m not one of those people that moans about how many school holidays children have. It’s possibly because my husband works as a teacher, so can mostly be around for childcare in the holidays.
It’s also because I think kids need it. Yes, they have more holidays from school then adults do from work. But they’re also children, and they work really hard learning new things each and every day.
Yes, work is draining for adults, but you’re often doing something you’ve done before. It’s not always new information.
For children, every day means taking on board vast amounts of information, much of it new. It must be like when we adults go on training courses, which I think we can all agree are tiring.
I look at my daughter’s new high-school timetable and it makes me feel a bit dizzy. Not only is she navigating a new school, new teachers, a new way of life, really, but each and every day she’s learning new things in a raft of different subjects.
I know I did it when I was at school, but it’s absolutely baffling to me now that any of us coped. I guess you get used to it, but thinking about it these days it just seems so full on.
How I would cope now with teachers from multiple subjects a day asking me to listen and learn every day, on repeat, is anybody’s guess.
The fact our kids do it, and often without complaining (well, there is the odd cry of ‘it’s boring’) is impressive.
And so I think they are very much entitled to every half-term and longer holiday they get. I know my two are getting quite in need of a rest and reset. And I think their teacher dad is, too.
We are so lucky we don’t have to worry about childcare, and I feel for anyone that does and has to spend huge amounts to sort it.
There has to be a better solution all round, but without huge amounts of government funding, I fear it will never happen.