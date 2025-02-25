Parenting in Sussex: Wishing I'd done at better job at standing up for my children

This column will look at the issue of adults exploiting children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not in the darkest sense of those words, it’s more adults using the fact they’re grown ups to almost get one up on children.

As you’ll see, I’m not sure who I’m more mad at – the adults who do it or myself for almost letting it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s happened a few times, and it usually leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth, but I’m still not sure what the best way to proceed would have been.

Katherine wishes she had better stood up for her daughter when they were at Splashpoint

HAVE YOU READ? I had the most relaxed meal at a luxury Sussex spa – the views are stunning

Take something that happened when we were at Leonardslee Gardens last year. There’s a room full of beautiful old dolls’ houses, displayed in glass cabinets. To help children view them, there are stools dotted around the exhibition for them to stand on. My children and the friends we were with were using two of them, after waiting for them to become free. A woman then entered the exhibition with her friend and their children. After a while, it became clear to me that she took umbrage at my children having them, and had started almost stalking them around the room in a bid to secure one for her children. She was making passive aggressive comments about how they’d had it for too long, I assume in a bid to intimidate them into giving them up.

I’m really embarrassed to admit this (it’s why I’ve ummed and ahed about writing about this as I look so pathetic) but I didn’t do anything. My children and their friends came to tell us the lady was ‘being mean’, and I took the coward’s way out and just told them to ignore her and let her use them once they had finished with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, and my reaction (or lack of) still irks. It wasn’t the fact that she wanted the stools. Indeed, I encourage my children to share and I would have ensured they gave this woman’s children a turn had she asked me or even asked them nicely. It was the way she went about using her adult status as a way to get what she wanted. She bypassed the other adults in the room and seemingly used our children to make her feel powerful. She knew most children wouldn’t put up a fight/answer back as they know they’re not typically on a level playing field with adults. Her behaviour wasn’t okay, and I really wish I had politely called her out on it.

Unfortunately, I really hate confrontation and I buried my head in the sand. I’m terrible at knowing what to say in the moment, so I didn’t say anything at all. As a journalist and columnist I’m used to having the luxury of weighing up what I say before I write it. On-the-spot spoken discourse is not my forte. Worst of all, I’m mad that it was a missed opportunity to teach my children that bullies, or people who display bullying type behaviour, shouldn’t go unchallenged. Instead, it probably only served to reinforce to them that adults can and do use the fact they’re fully grown up to their unfair advantage sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened again recently at Splashpoint when my daughter was using the hairdryer. She hadn’t been using it that long – her hair was still wet and as it was two degrees outside it needed to be drier before we left – but a woman who had only just come over to that area approached her and said ‘can I just use that as you’ve had it for ages now’. Again, I have no problem with sharing and I wouldn’t let my children hog the dryers. But my daughter had been using it for about two minutes. This woman used the fact I was distracted by helping my son put on his socks and shoes to exploit my daughter’s fear of challenging adults.

The woman used the dryer for about seven seconds then walked off. It felt like a completely unnecessary power play and again left me feeling rubbish that I’d just let her capitalise on the fact my child is, in fact, a child. I don’t imagine the woman would have behaved the same way to an adult.

I also recall a moment when my children were on a swing boat ride and the attendant was strict about the rules of operation. He told them that when he said the time was up, they were to stop pulling the ropes immediately. My children did as asked, but as they had been going high the boat was still swinging a lot when he came to unload them. He had a go at them for ‘not listening to the rules’, even though I was watching and they definitely had. They got off all sheepish, a bit upset and embarrassed at having been told off, all fun of the attraction forgotten in that one unnecessary comment. Yet again, I could and should have said something to him, but arguably the damage had already been done by him talking to children like they’re ‘less than’ adults.

In saying something on each of these occasions I wouldn’t have completely changed the outcome for my children, but I would have showed them that their mum can be strong and stand up for them when a wrong has happened. And that adults definitely aren’t always right.

It really is food for thought and something I clearly need to work on. Any advice, or opinions on this, wholeheartedly welcomed!