Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Campaigning for better access to NHS Dentistry

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights the growing crisis residents face in gaining NHS dental care.

Too often, I hear from residents about the difficulties they face in seeing an NHS dentist. So I spoke out during a debate in Parliament to highlight this growing crisis to the Government.

Some have been removed from NHS dental lists after missing a single appointment, often due to illness, and are then unable to find another practice. One local resident, now housebound with long COVID, was left untreated for a painful infection and had to wait a week for emergency care at St Richard’s Hospital. Sadly, this is not an isolated case.

In 2023, just 24.7% of adults in the Southeast were seen by an NHS dentist in the previous two years. That’s the second-lowest rate in England. In some areas, fewer than one in five adults have access to NHS dental care. This is not just a dental issue, it’s a public health crisis, with knock-on effects on A&E departments and long-term health.

While I welcome recent steps such as increasing urgent dental appointments in Sussex and offering a £20,000 “golden hello” to attract dentists, these measures fall short of what’s needed.

The root of the problem lies in the NHS dental contract, introduced in 2006, which disincentivises dentists from treating patients with complex needs. Dentists are leaving not because they don’t care, but because the system is unsustainable.

Since the General Election, the Government has failed to publish responses to consultations on requiring new graduates to work in the NHS and easing the path for overseas-qualified dentists. Ministers have promised reform, but formal negotiations have yet to begin.

Meanwhile, dental practices are facing rising costs, including the Employer’s National Insurance hike in April 2025. And despite pledging 700,000 extra urgent appointments, the Government has provided no additional funding to Integrated Care Boards to deliver them.

In the meantime, if you’re struggling to access care, you can call your usual dentist or NHS 111 for help with urgent dental needs. You can also search for available services using the NHS “Find a Dentist” tool at: nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist.

My colleagues in the Shadow Health team and I will continue to press the Government to publish a clear timetable for reform and provide the funding our dental services need.

If you’ve been affected by NHS dental access issues, please get in touch. Your experiences help me fight for the change our community deserves.

