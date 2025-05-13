Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Commemorating VE Day

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tom Rutland at the flag-raising ceremony in Shoreham

Last week marked 80 years since the Greatest Generation secured our freedom by defeating the Nazis in the Second World War. I was proud to attend the flag-raising ceremony at the Shoreham Centre, followed by the beacon-lighting on Lancing Beach Green.

On Friday, I visited Downsbrook and Whytemead Schools to support their local road safety campaign, before holding an advice surgery and then walking around Shoreham and Shoreham Beach with our local police officer and PCSO. I spent the rest of the sunny evening knocking doors with local councillors in Shoreham to pick up casework from residents.

We also received news that the High Court had refused the Shoreham Airshow crash pilot’s bid to regain his flying license. He will never fly again. My thoughts are with the victims’ families and I hope this gives them some closure.

In Westminster, the Government secured historic trade deals with the US and India. Our deal with India, the fastest-growing economy in the world, will provide a £4.8billion boost to our economy. By securing a US trade deal, we have saved thousands of British jobs.

Both deals will protect our economy, boost British businesses, and ensure economic security for working people.

In Parliament, we passed the Data (Use and Access) Bill, which has enormous potential to improve lives by freeing up hours for police and NHS staff. We also announced that 1,000 GP surgeries, including Broadwater Medical Centre and St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing, will receive new funding for refurbishments – meaning more patients can be seen.