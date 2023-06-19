The Foundation’s summer has seen its Premier League Kicks programme grow with new sessions added these past few weeks.

Yesterday saw a brand-new free recreational youth-football session take place at Crawley Youth Centre, which expands the venues that host the programme.

As part of the Foundation’s commitment to inclusion new sessions are coming to accommodate refugee participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Development Manager Matt Calver talked about the importance of the Premier League initiative.

Broadfield Stadium

He said: “The Premier League Kicks programme has been a huge asset for our Foundation over the past few years, offering a safe space for young people to play football and socialise.

“We have been working with local partners to reach out to the local refugee communities to grow our commitment towards inclusion in Crawley.

“We have received a positive response and have been looking forward to getting Crawley connected through football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are always looking for participants, aged eight to 18, for our free Premier League Kicks sessions so anyone can get in touch to play via our website.”

Elsewhere the Foundation’s Soccer Schools have been confirmed for the holidays with five weeks of football held at the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

From July 24 to August 25 there will be football matches, games, stadium tours and awards for those aged five to 12 years and for all abilities.

The sessions can be booked now and can be booked by day or whole weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation currently has a vacancy for a Premier League Primary Stars coordinator with a closing date of June 30.

The successful candidate will oversee the programme that works in schools aiming at getting young people learning and engaged with one-to-one support.

The role requires an FA Level 2 qualification, delivering curriculum and extra-curriculum programmes, has or is working towards a 1st4sport L3 Certificate in Supporting Delivery of PE and School Sport (or holds QTS).

To apply visit the Foundation website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football.

Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.