Project to install Changing Places toilets complete in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With summer in full swing, lots of us will be getting out and about across the district.

Comfort and convenience are so important, which is why I’m delighted that a project to install three fully accessible toilets here in the district has been completed.

I know that these new facilities - called Changing Places toilets - will make a huge difference to the lives of disabled children and adults with complex care needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding a suitable toilet when we’re away from home is something we take for granted, but for many people with extra needs and their carers, this can be a challenging and stressful situation. These new facilities make the area much more accessible for those who may have previously been reluctant to travel, and will enable many more people and their carers to enjoy a day out in our wonderful district.

Each facility has much more space than a conventional accessible toilet plus specialist equipment

Each facility has much more space than a conventional accessible toilet plus specialist equipment including a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench; a ceiling hoist to allow safe transfer from a wheelchair; and a peninsular toilet which enables support from both sides. This equipment means the toilets can be used by people with profound disabilities and those with other physical problems such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

The project was made possible after we were successful in our bid for government money. As well as the site in Northgate car park, Chichester, we now have facilities in Midhurst, Bracklesham and Selsey. I’d like to thank our partners, Selsey Town Council and East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council who oversaw the projects in their areas.

Changing Places is a fantastic national scheme which began back in 2005. To help people plan their journeys, there is map of more than 1,700 Changing Places facilities across the country that you can access at https://www.changing-places.org/find

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as providing these extra fully accessible toilets, we’re also in the middle of a major project to refurbish several key public toilet facilities in the district by the end of the summer. Contractors have finished works at the Priory Park site in Chichester and also in Bosham and work has now started on Market Avenue in Chichester, and East Beach in Selsey.

The work includes replacing all the sanitary ware and providing new flooring and tiling. We’re also ensuring that each site as has new disabled facilities which meet current legislation. We’re also working to ensure that each site is as energy efficient as possible, so we are installing LED lights and where appropriate, solar panels as well. While we’ve tried to keep disruption to the absolute minimum, I’d like to thank people for their continued patience while this key project is carried out.

In addition, we are progressing works to replace the current toilets in Tower Street, Chichester. Last year a review highlighted severe subsidence and structural issues which would have been extremely expensive to resolve. The replacement scheme will be complemented with a ‘pocket park’ including trees and planting to improve the look of the area plus some bike storage for members of the public. The toilets will also be accessible for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Although councils are not legally required to provide public toilets, we believe that having high standard facilities for our residents and visitors across the district is vital. This is especially important for those who have particular medical conditions, elderly people, parents with young children and those who are pregnant. This will help us continue to be a welcoming and accessible place for all members of our community.