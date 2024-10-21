Don and Eileen Stoner celebrated their 70th (platinum) wedding anniversary Photo: Basil Taylor

The weekly Reasons to be Cheerful column by Vicky Edwards Thanks to this newspaper, I got to revel in romance last week.

Don and Eileen Stoner, who reside at Lakeview Grange in Chichester, celebrated their 70th (platinum) wedding anniversary on Wednesday last week and I had the great honour of hosting a vow renewal ceremony at Lakeview Grange for them. Followed by a terrific party, attended by their nearest and dearest, it really was the sort of occasion to make the heart sing.

Jackie and her team at Lakeview Grange really did pull out all the stops. As well as creating a stunning ceremony room, there were wonderful decorations, fabulous food (including a cake that looked almost too good to eat) and plenty of corks to pop.

Don and Eileen have lived in and around Chichester all their lives. I met them earlier this year when I interviewed them for The Observer, discovering that they met all those years ago when Don played for Pagham Cricket Club and Eileen was the scorer.

Don and Eileen Stoner Photo: Basil Taylor

While courting, they attended the Booth Rooms in Chichester to learn ballroom dancing, frequently going to a dance hall and tea room in Chichester’s North Street that is now M&S.

Don was 19 when he went into the RAF. He told me: “It was the first time I had been away from home and I was very nervous. Eileen had her photo taken just before I went, for me to carry with me.”

Well, they married in 1954 at North Mundham church and I can honestly say that they both looked as much in love on Wednesday evening as their wedding photos show that they were 70 years ago.

Even more exciting, we were joined for the ceremony by Meridian TV! With doom and gloom often dominating the headlines it was heart-warming to see a beautiful story about enduring love under the media spotlight.

But more than that, Don and Eileen’s achievement is inspiring. For 70 years they have loved and laughed together and respected and supported one another. Through good times and bad, they have remained steadfast and loyal.

Marriage isn’t always easy. Heck, LOVE isn’t always easy! But given half a chance and real commitment, I do believe that it can be a many splendid thing.

As I climbed into bed on Wednesday night I was still beaming. The world can be cruel and cynical sometimes, but Don and Eileen reminded me of a quote from the movie Love Actually: “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love, actually, is all around.”

Congratulations, Don and Eileen. It was a privilege to be part of your special day.

