Sharing memories and reflections at Guild Care

Remembrance at Caer Gwent

​Across all Guild Care homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – we have a longstanding team that are passionate about providing the best possible care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​We offer our residents a forever home where they are surrounded by love and support, alongside 24/7 nursing support and a daily wellbeing schedule that aims to bring joy to each day. We know that remembering and honouring the past is just as important as enjoying new experiences, so we encourage residents to reflect and share their memories with us, and with one another. This is particularly poignant during the week of Remembrance Day, which we recently marked across all our homes. In this article, we share some of the ways that we observed the occasion at Caer Gwent.

Activities for all interests

In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, we adapted our daily activity schedule, with a variety of ways for residents to get involved. Those who are interested in arts and crafts enjoyed preparing decorative wreaths that we have displayed around the home, alongside some beautiful, crocheted poppies made by one of our nurses. Residents also enjoyed reading and decorating poems of remembrance, while others shared tributes to family members who joined the war effort. At Caer Gwent, we feel fortunate to be surrounded by people who have led rich and varied lives, and in the last week we have heard some incredible stories. From the resident whose wedding dress was crafted from a parachute to another lady who was part of the Women’s Land Army, we have enjoyed learning more about the past through the eyes of our residents. Similar events were held across Guild Care’s other homes, where residents and their families were encouraged to mark the occasion.

Remembrance at Caer Gwent

Afternoon tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Remembrance Sunday we hosted an afternoon tea, with a special menu of sandwiches, scones, cakes and refreshments for the occasion. Residents who wanted to watch the Royal Family’s commemorations at the Cenotaph in London were invited to view the live coverage in our lounge. We also screened the Royal British Legion Annual Festival of Remembrance on Saturday from the Royal Albert Hall.

Alongside opportunities for residents and guests to come together at Caer Gwent, we understand some prefer to spend the time reflecting alone. All of our residents have their own private rooms in which to relax, as well as a number of places throughout the home and gardens which they are welcome to use.

Remembrance Day service

Our volunteer Hazel Sherman also hosted a special service at Caer Gwent on Remembrance Sunday. The service incorporated contributions from residents who have lost loved ones, whether in war or otherwise, and provided an opportunity for them to pay tribute. Hazel led a two-minute silence to give thanks and reflect, before closing the service with the Last Post and inviting residents to continue sharing memories and reflections throughout the day.