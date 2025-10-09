Shippam’s and more for half term at our museum

Interactive exhibits, including a play shop and smell boxes, invite visitors to experience the sights, sounds and smells of Shippam’s

A weekly column from Chichester District Council by Cllr John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place.

As we approach October half-term, I know many families will be looking for activities to enjoy together, and so I wanted to remind you that The Novium Museum in Chichester is running an exciting programme of events alongside its ‘Hurrah for Shippam’s’ exhibition, including a free family activity day on Wednesday 29 October.

From 10.30am to 2pm, children can get creative by making their own Jarvis the Jar our very own Shippam’s-inspired character. Using colourful plasticine, they’ll be able to design and personalise their own mini-Jarvis, taking inspiration from the iconic Shippam’s jar. This fun, hands-on activity will bring the Shippam’s story to life in a way that’s imaginative and playful.

While you’re there, I’d really encourage you to explore the exhibition itself. It offers a nostalgic journey into a company that shaped everyday life in Chichester for over 200 years. For younger visitors, there’s a brilliant children’s trail led by ‘Jarvis the Jar’, which guides them through the gallery with clues and hidden treasures.

Interactive exhibits, including a play shop and smell boxes, invite visitors to experience the sights, sounds and smells of Shippam’s. For full event listings, visit: www.thenovium.org/whatson and to discover more events across the district, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson

While talking about The Novium Museum, I’m excited to share an update on a rare piece of Saxon history that will soon be joining the museum’s permanent collection.

The Stopham Mount, an intricately decorated gold and garnet sword fitting dating back to AD 600-700, is set to be displayed in the museum’s first-floor gallery.

Discovered in 2022 near Stopham in the Chichester District, the pyramidal mount is only the second of its kind found in West Sussex. The first, acquired by The British Museum in 1981, was incomplete – making the Stopham mount an exceptionally rare and important discovery.

Supported by the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, and with a generous donation from the owner of the land where the mount was discovered, the museum raised the final £9,000 needed to acquire the piece through its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. We were incredibly grateful for the level of public support – it was a true community effort and we’re grateful to everyone who donated or helped spread the word. The museum has recently been awarded a £4,942 ‘On Display’ grant from Arts Council England, Art Fund and Museum Development South-East, to purchase a new display case and plinth for the mount. This means we can showcase it properly and create new opportunities for learning, research and engagement. You can find out more about the Stopham Mount at: www.thenovium.org.uk/stophammount

Caring for our collections is vital. The museum holds more than half a million artefacts from across the district, and we have a responsibility to ensure they’re preserved for future generations. A great example of this is the rare Roman lead coffin lining dating back to the 4th Century, which we’ve just committed funding to conserve.

This fascinating piece was unearthed in 1985 during excavations of a late Roman cemetery just outside the Roman Walls, to the west of the city. It’s currently on display at the museum, but due to its delicate condition, it now needs to be transferred to a custom-built display case. By treating and protecting it, we’re helping to safeguard a piece of our shared history. This project, combined with the enhanced audio-visual interpretation, means that we can improve and enhance the whole experience for our visitors, and help support tourism and the local economy. It is hoped that work to conserve this rare piece will start early next year.

To find out more about The Novium Museum and to plan your visit, head to our website: www.thenovium.org.uk.