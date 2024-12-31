St Barnabas House column: Living well for 2025

Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House deputy chief executive

The end of the year brings a time for reflection, and just before Christmas I happened upon a wreath-making workshop at the hospice that’s still got me smiling.

Our Living Well team – a service for patients, their carers and people experiencing bereavement – puts on regular events to help people living with life-limiting conditions. From gentle exercise classes to a gardening group and a wellbeing programme, there is a schedule of groups there for anyone – you can self-refer.

As a special event before the holidays, they had a small group making wreaths at our Living Well Centre at the hospice. There were pinecones, bright red ribbons and generous helpings of Christmas biscuits!

Now, if you’ve ever done any handy crafts, you’ll know it can have a therapeutic effect. You immerse yourself in the task, and thoughts and troubles can fade away, even if just for a while. Chatting to others while getting creative is a great way to spend an afternoon; it brings connection.

Knowing the power of connection, we launched monthly drop-in sessions this year, too – and I’m delighted to say these will become weekly from 2025.

Because for many people living with a life-limiting condition, their health can be the first and last thought of the day; it governs what they can and can’t do. Being at the hospice, our attendees can relax because they know others will understand and they can just ‘be’.

So for the new year, and all year, let’s keep promoting connection. We look forward to seeing more of you and wish you all the best for 2025. Visit www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/our-care/living-well