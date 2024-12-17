St Barnabas House: Make a difference

The dedication of our volunteers never ceases to amaze me – and I heard a lovely story recently about one such incredible individual who celebrated 25 years of service in support of local hospice care.

Barbara Greaves, 78, joined our Wick charity shop two weeks after the shop opened. She and her husband Roy, 82, work together at the shop – Roy has clocked up an impressive 15 years of service looking after the books.

She said: “We knew people who were cared for at St Barnabas, including my father-in-law… We knew what good work they do. It’s been good to see the shop go from strength to strength, and I’m really pleased with how I’ve been able to help.”

Volunteers really do make a difference for a local charity such as St Barnabas House. They contribute an enormous amount of their time which helps us save money that can be used to support patients and families in other ways.

Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House deputy chief executive

There are many volunteer roles available at St Barnabas House and the opportunities are varied, too. Whether you want to work in the kitchen garden, look after our car fleet to support patients as a Community Companion, there are lots of ways to get involved.

Christmas is an especially busy time for our shops, so we want to say a huge thank you to our retail volunteers, like Barbara and Roy. We are so proud and thankful for the wonderful people who give up their time in aid of St Barnabas House and the local families we care for.

If you’re thinking about new activities for 2025, we’d love to hear from you – www.stbh.org.uk/volunteer