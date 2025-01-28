St Barnabas House: Proud of compassionate community

Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House deputy chief executive

Listening is a crucial part of our work at the hospice, writes St Barnabas House deputy chief executive Becki Jupp.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To truly listen, we need to ensure that people feel welcome and comfortable talking to us. This is a theme that runs across all our services, we listen to people’s wishes in relation to their care and family support, and we then do our best to ensure those wishes are fulfilled.

Not only do we provide the necessary care for a dignified death, whether this at home or at the hospice – we do our utmost to provide memory-making moments to make the heaviest times a little lighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s these final memories that people often reflect upon, and our expert teams are on hand to listen when relatives choose to talk about their loved ones.

A wonderful supporter named Mark has allowed me to share his story. His wife, Sally, was cared for at home by our Community Care team and passed away shortly after their 25th anniversary.

Despite this immense loss, Mark kindly told us that Sally received excellent care and that ‘nothing was too much trouble’.

Mark has since received counselling from St Barnabas, which he has found helpful. We understand that grief is complex and at times it’s very lonely. That’s why we are here for relatives, too – to support and listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the support both Sally and Mark received from us, Mark has become an avid fundraiser. He has raised over £7,000 in Sally’s memory doing marathon length cycles and walks, he’s even planning an ultra-marathon this year and has told us he plans to keep going with his fundraising.

I’m extremely proud of the compassionate community we have at St Barnabas and grateful to all those that trust us to listen and support them at such a difficult time. It’s thanks to you, our supporters, volunteers and fundraisers that we can continue listening to the families that need us.