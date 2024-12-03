St Barnabas House: Remembering loved ones at Christmas

Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House deputy CEO

Here at St Barnabas House, we understand how difficult this time of year can be when you are grieving someone.

Our chaplain, Sarah Bell, told me recently that dreading Christmas was practically universal among the people attending one of her bereavement groups.

They told Sarah that they felt guilty for feeling that way – like a failure, or a misery – but the truth is, it’s a very normal way to feel, whether it’s your first Christmas without your loved one, or years later.

More than any other time of year, Christmas is about memories. We’re surrounded by images of happy families and celebration, and the expectation of merriment makes it very difficult to grieve.

If your loved one has died and you are missing them intensely, it is understandable that you cannot connect with the festivities as you did when your loved one was present. Sarah said something to me that really struck home: “Their absence is everywhere – their absence is loud.”

Our annual Light Up a Life event is so important to many of us at the hospice because it is an opportunity to keep our loved ones at the heart of the festive season. Coming together with others to acknowledge the light they brought to our lives brings great comfort.

Whatever you do this Christmas, please remember you are not alone. Do consider joining us at Light Up a Life on 9 December at Worthing Assembly Hall or at one of the Bereavement Cafes supported by the hospice. Find out more at www.stbh.org.uk/events/light-up-a-life and www.stbh.org.uk/events/bereavement-cafe/