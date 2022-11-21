Successful relaunch for Crawley Town Community Foundation's Extra Time Hubs

The Foundation held a hugely successful relaunch day for its weekly Extra Time Hubs programme at the Broadfield Stadium on November 11, with a bumper attendance as the new format began.

The flagship programme has been given a revamp as it moves into the new year with an emphasis on widening participation and improving the wellbeing of the older population of Crawley.

The event was held with the Foundation’s partners in order to offer our over 50s community the opportunity to see what is on offer and what is available to improve lifestyles and become socially engaged.

Within the relaunch participants had the opportunity to take part in a seated exercise to music session, social conversation and meeting with local organisations with all those attending the relaunch receiving Crawley Town tickets.

The weekly Extra Time Hubs programme relaunched on November 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish the relaunch a raffle was held with a £100 store voucher from Crawley’s County Mall along with a host of other prizes.

The Foundation’s community development manager, Matt Calver, was pleased with the success of the launch.

He said: “We’re delighted we could engage so many new people with the beginning of the new programme and we’re excited for the next few weeks as the new hub’s schedule gets underway.

“The turnout was excellent and signifies our commitment to deliver an inclusive and engaging programme will be enjoyed with a vibrant and fun group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a special Christmas theme next month

“Since all the issues within the local community with Covid and lockdowns it shows that we can inspire confidence with our older participants to get out and involved and to feel safe – and we cannot wait to get going.”

With December approaching there will be a special Christmas-themed month in the run up to the holiday.

The schedule (subject to change) is listed as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• November 25 – Table tennis tournament.

• December 2 – Christmas card making.

• December 9 – Christmas quiz.

• December 16 – Christmas choir.