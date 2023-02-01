​I spend a lot of time banging on about how much I love family days out – and I do, I absolutely love doing things in our little group of four.

​But, just occasionally, I think it’s really good to do things with each of your children on their own.

It used to be easy for me to do. Before my son started school, I would have a couple of days a week where we spent time on our own together. And when he was at nursery, my daughter and I would take the odd day out together.

Now they’re at school, and on the same schedule, those opportunities for one-on-one time with either of them are few and far between, so I decided to create some mummy-daughter time this past weekend.

Katherine and her daughter had a special weekend away together

For one of my daughter’s birthday presents, I’d booked for us to spend a night in a hotel together (Premier Inn near Gatwick, before anyone thinks I’ve gone too fancy!). The plan was to spend the day shopping in Crawley, have dinner out together, chill-out in the hotel and then have a giant, buffet breakfast.

I thought my daughter would be excited when she found out, but she was beyond that. She was giddy with anticipation, and it made me so glad I’d planned it.

Yes, she dragged me into a toy shop and we spent 20 minutes looking at slime and putty (why, oh why, do they love plunging their hands into lurid goo so much?!), and I somehow ended up spending £6.50 on a bubble tea for her, complete with rainbow bubble and jelly upgrades, but the value of the weekend went far beyond the amount it cost me.

Life is so busy, and when we’re all at home, it sometimes gets in the way of family fun. Unfortunately, the washing doesn’t do itself, and there’s always something to clean, tidy, cook, or do – meaning I don’t always sit down and play with my children as much as I’d like (the mum guilt is super real for this).

That’s why I like family days out so much, as they get you away from all the mundanities of life. But taking that one step further, and having time just the two of us was a really special treat.

It’s not always easy to talk when your little brother wants attention, or your parents are discussing what to have for dinner that evening.

But when it was just the two of us, I was able to have uninterrupted chat, and let her dictate the schedule.

It was relaxed and it was lovely.

I get lots of things wrong as a parent – I definitely shout too much, don’t always have as much patience as I should and sometimes forget to live in the moment. But this little triumph of a weekend – perfect quality time with my girl – was a definite mum win.

Beyond Crawley, ​I got out and about a fair bit this week. My husband and I managed to see Empire of Light at The Connaught (thanks for the babysitting services, mum and dad), which was completely brilliant. Worthing might not have featured as much as I’d hoped, but Olivia Coleman is, as always, compelling. And seeing it in an old venue like the Connaught (I will never not be a massive champion of Worthing’s two brilliant cinemas), made it all the better.

I also enjoyed a good rummage around The Greenhouse Charity Superstore in East Worthing with my friend Emma (there is literally nothing you can’t buy in there!) and managed a couple of decent walks meaning I’ve done more than 20,000 steps three times this week.

Then there was a trip to Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, for coffee with a couple of friends.

It may only have been 9.30am, but the cake offerings were too good to resist.

Reliably informed the fruit scones were ‘the best’ by one of the girls, I ordered a cream tea. And I don’t regret it for a second. Because what day doesn’t start well when you eat a scone as big as your face slathered in jam and clotted cream?!