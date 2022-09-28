Seeing as I work part-time, this means I now have a couple of days ‘on my own’ and a lot of friends have said to me ‘I bet you’re loving having some time to yourself’.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s a real joy to being able to whizz to the shops without needing to pack a bag full of snacks and dragging a reluctant child in tow. But there have also been wobbly times where I’ve almost found myself weeping into my grande Americano with hot oat milk when I’m having a (very quick if you’re reading this, hubby) coffee with other mums during the school day.

Even looking at this picture of trips to the beach with her son makes Katherine well up

Because, for eight years, I’ve known nothing else but having a little shadow following me around. My days off from work were for taking my little ones to soft play, the beach, the park, on play-dates or just generally spent playing together at home.

Now, I return home from the school run to an empty house, and it’s actually quite sad. Both my children are flourishing at school – it’s just their mummy who is taking longer to adjust.

In the weeks and months before the summer holidays started, and when I knew weekdays off with my youngest child were limited, we started a little routine of spending one afternoon a week going to the Waterwise playground in West Worthing.

We’d park up a little bit away, so he could walk on the walls to get there, and when in the playpark we’d take buckets and spades so we could build castles together, and then play games of hide and seek. Before the doughnut van seemed to disappear from that location, I’d treat him to one, and we’d sit on the bench together and I’d love watching his happy and smiley little face get covered in sugar.

We’d walk back along the walls to the car together, and he’d take great joy in making me get on and off them so he could do a running jump into my arms at every gap.

They are such happy memories of that precious time just before he started school, but they sure do get me welling up in the wee small hours of the morning (you know, that time of day when all of life’s issues seem to flood into your head) when I ponder on how that time of having a pre-schooler is over.

Now, I find myself with two days a week where for six hours a day I don’t have the responsibility of parenting, and the possibilities that presents are almost scary.

Having a little one at home was almost a safety blanket: ‘I can’t deep clean the house because I need to look after my child’. That’s obviously not a true statement anymore, and so all those things I’ve put off for so many years, saying I’ll do them when both children are at school, are suddenly looming.

It seemed okay to suggest I’d clean out all my cupboards, sort out the children’s wardrobes, wash my windows, dust my blinds, steam mop the floors, etc., etc., when I knew that was safely in the future.

Now the future is here, where I finally and supposedly have time for all those things, I realise I don’t actually want to do it. Because, ultimately, not only is it all incredibly boring and a massive chore, I’d also rather be doing something else.

Does anybody ever get to their deathbed and realise what they’re thankful for is having regularly dusted their skirting boards?

I find it very hard to believe they do. And while I don’t want to live in squalor, I need to find a way forward that makes the most of my time without children to look after, while also ensuring the house doesn’t look like it’s had a bomb land on it.

So, the plan of action now is hybrid days. My days off might include a couple of hours of doing all the boring things that keep a family home running (last week this included hoovering the den underneath my daughter’s bed – an activity that resulted in an SOS text to my husband saying I genuinely feared I may not be able to get out from under there), coupled with some activities ‘just for mum’.

There may have already been a before-school-pick-up bottle of Prosecco shared with some school mums, a long and lovely walk after school drop-off with a school mum and lunch with a friend.

