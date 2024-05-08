Sussex columnist: Please help me avoid the snack cupboard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Not that there’s anything wrong with that. In fact, after a really busy weekend at Seal Bay Resort last weekend we probably all needed it.

It’s just that when you write a weekly newspaper/website column it doesn’t exactly help you hit your word count.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Nevertheless, here I am about to treat you to the most pedestrian of accounts. So buckle up everyone. This is what happens when I keep my diary clear…

Trying to be healthy is hard when the double-pack of biscuits in the cupboard is calling your name. Picture: Katherine HM

The one thing we did do at the weekend was celebrate my husband’s birthday. I’m all for birthdays and celebrating them, but what I do find hard (and forgive me if I’ve mentioned it before) is buying presents.

Thankfully, this year, I managed to come up with something good for him (although admittedly it was largely thanks to a suggestion from a friend). But so often that has not been the case.

Throughout the year I often see things that I think would be nice for a particular person, but in the run-up to their birthday can I think of anything to buy them as a present?

The answer is absolutely not. My mind seems to go entirely blank leaving me sweating it out over what to get. What makes it worse is everyone else seems to manage this with ease, making me feel even more inferior.

After the event, I’m full of ideas again and end up kicking myself that I didn’t think of all the wonderful ideas I now have before the person’s big day.

Basically I’m great in retrospect. Maybe I should live my life backwards instead, which would also give me the added bonus of getting younger each year (this idea is getting more attractive by the second – as, I imagine, would I if I was living like Benjamin Button!).

And it’s not just gifts I’m better at after the event. Thinking of pithy things to say, remembering why I entered a room, having an idea of places/restaurants to visit. I’ve got nothing in the moment, but I have a plethora of ideas a couple of hours later.

It’s like my special power, which is a pretty unfortunate one to have as it doesn’t really benefit anyone or anything, least of all me! What else can I tell you about this week? Erm, well, with May looming I’ve been trying to eat more healthily.

Last spring/summer I managed to lose about 10lbs by making better food choices and knowing I had a holiday looming where swimwear would pretty much be my daily attire.

Nothing like the thought of being semi-naked for 10 days to get you to put down the pies.

I managed to maintain this weight until Christmas hit, but we all know what happens over the festive season. The makers of Bailey’s and After Eights have a lot to answer for…

I had hoped I’d be able to do the same again and start losing those pesky pounds again so I feel more confident on our summer holiday this year.

The weather, however, is so far conspiring against me. It’s been so cold all I’ve wanted is carbs. My plans for eating salads have been thwarted by a freezing end to April – because who wants to open the salad drawer when your hands are already like icicles?! Pass me a cheese toasty instead!

And as for afternoon snacking, well, that’s even worse.

Picture the scenario. It’s mid-afternoon. You’re tired. You’re hungry. And you know the cupboard is full of delightful treats like chocolate Hobnobs and Kit Kats.

You’d have to have the strength of Gladiator Giant to resist such delicious pick-me-ups. The forecast isn’t good, but I’m really hoping that eventually we get more than the odd day of sunshine, and that with brighter, warmer weather will come. And with it, my desire for munching on lettuce will magically increase.