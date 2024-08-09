The RNLI shows the true spirit of the community it has served for 200 years so well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​It was fantastic to take part in Old Town Carnival week. This year is particularly special as we also marked 200 years of the RNLI saving lives at sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI go above and beyond; I was honoured to present local RNLI volunteers with a copy of the motion I tabled in parliament. The motion, signed by over 50 Members of Parliament, thanks all crew members who have risked their lives to save over 140,000 lives at sea and pays tribute to all volunteers past and present who support this vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI and all those involved in our local charities and festivals – from the Old Town Carnival to the recent Icklesham Fete and Jamaican Independence Day celebrations, and so many others, show the true spirit of our area.

I know that we’re not against protest in Hastings – I've led a few when standing up for our local services. But the rioting and violence that we have seen in other parts of the country is shocking. This is not peaceful protest, this is far right, racist thuggery.

Helena Dollimore and Richard Beattie. Photo by Kevin Boorman

I joined with other community leaders to say that racism and thuggery have no place in our town, and to give our local police our full backing to take the strongest possible action to keep our community safe. I want to thank the many police officers who have cancelled leave and gave up time with family to police our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been great to see Hastings Old Town looking so busy. Maybe in another year we could invite some of our Olympic cyclists to take on the challenge of the Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race. While it’s great to see Team GB doing well, it’s disappointing that there are no Olympians coming from Hastings and Rye this time.

We need to think about how we can ensure our community has the best sporting facilities to inspire the next generation of Olympians. In Rye, the community came together to save Rye Pool and get it open; working together to raise enough money to keep it thriving. This is the community spirit we are proud of.

We really do have, as Jo Cox said, “more in common than what divides us”. We will not let violence, pretending to be protest, divide us.