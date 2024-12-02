Tom Rutland MP: Christmas fairs and clean energy

Tom Rutland MP with Adur district councillors and a Lancing parish councillor at Lancing Christmas Fair

The Christmas season is truly upon us and that has resulted in a festive week for me.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was taken aback by the hundreds of entries to my first Christmas card competition from local primary school pupils, and last week I had to make a difficult decision to choose the winners… Watch this space

for an announcement.

It was lovely to see so many residents at the Christmas fairs in Lancing – including at the Methodist Church and Chesham House – and I was glad to support Fareshare’s food collection at the Holmbush Centre Tesco, asking shoppers to add something extra to their trolley for those in need of support this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Shoreham, I enjoyed speaking about the government’s ambitions for the creative industries at the Ropetackle Arts Centre’s annual friends and patrons events, as well as speaking in support of the extension of the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm to help us deliver cleaner, cheaper energy locally.

In Westminster, I raised the issue of shoplifting in the constituency, and was pleased to hear the government’s plans to recruit an additional 13,000 police officers, and to ensure the police attend more

cases of shoplifting.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its Second Reading, with a majority of MPs voting in favour, including me.

I am grateful to everyone who wrote to me about the Bill – it’s by far and away the issue I’ve had the most correspondence on since the election. I’ll continue to engage with the debate on this important issue as it continues.