Tom Rutland MP: Christmas fairs and clean energy

By Tom Rutland MP
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
The Christmas season is truly upon us and that has resulted in a festive week for me.

I was taken aback by the hundreds of entries to my first Christmas card competition from local primary school pupils, and last week I had to make a difficult decision to choose the winners… Watch this space

for an announcement.

It was lovely to see so many residents at the Christmas fairs in Lancing – including at the Methodist Church and Chesham House – and I was glad to support Fareshare’s food collection at the Holmbush Centre Tesco, asking shoppers to add something extra to their trolley for those in need of support this winter.

In Shoreham, I enjoyed speaking about the government’s ambitions for the creative industries at the Ropetackle Arts Centre’s annual friends and patrons events, as well as speaking in support of the extension of the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm to help us deliver cleaner, cheaper energy locally.

In Westminster, I raised the issue of shoplifting in the constituency, and was pleased to hear the government’s plans to recruit an additional 13,000 police officers, and to ensure the police attend more

cases of shoplifting.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its Second Reading, with a majority of MPs voting in favour, including me.

I am grateful to everyone who wrote to me about the Bill – it’s by far and away the issue I’ve had the most correspondence on since the election. I’ll continue to engage with the debate on this important issue as it continues.

