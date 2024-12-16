Tom Rutland MP: Merry Christmas, one and all

Christmas is here! I was delighted to present the winners of my Christmas card competition with their printed cards and a gift voucher kindly donated by Neighbourhood Store in Shoreham. Congratulations to Franco, Akithra and Lauren!

The festivities continued with the brilliant atmosphere at Light Up Shoreham, with local businesses doing a roaring trade. I also enjoyed a wonderful tour of Worthing High School alongside Beccy Cooper MP, and met with local firefighters at Worthing Fire Station.

In Parliament, I was proud to speak in the debate on compensation for LGBT veterans who were thrown out of the armed forces between 1967 and 2000 for nothing other than being who they are. I told the story of Chris, one of our wonderful constituents, and the appalling treatment he received at the hands of the state.

I am glad those who were treated like him will receive compensation for the impact it had on their lives. I also asked questions of the Culture Secretary at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, focusing on safeguarding the future of our public service broadcasters.

Tom Rutland with Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper and Pan Panayiotou, executive head teacher of Worthing High School

It has been a pleasure to serve as your MP for the past five months and I look forward to getting back to work for you in 2025 after some time with friends and family over the Christmas period.

I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!