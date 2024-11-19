Tom Rutland MP: Roadworks issues and business excellence

Tom Rutland MP at the Grinstead Lane roadworks in Lancing

​Roadworks on Grinstead Lane in Lancing and associated diversions remain a significant issue, so on Friday morning I held a meeting with local residents to hear their concerns.

Since July, I have written to West Sussex County Council (who are the responsible authority) multiple times about the impact this is having on residents – particularly when works are taking place at the same time – and I will continue to relay residents’ feedback to them and push them to do better.

I also had the pleasure of visiting Lancing Business Park on Friday, where I met Fizz with their fun and creative gifts, Eschmann who design and manufacture world leading autoclaves, Paula Rosa Manhattan creating beautiful kitchens, and Bidfood supplying food and drink across our region and beyond.

Despite the impressive range of different industries these four businesses operate in, there is a common thread shared by all.

They employ locally, they have grown locally, and their employees stick around for a long time. I am proud of the industry and employers we have in our area, and I look forward to meeting more soon.

In Parliament, I raised the recent sewage spill in Southwick and asked what the Government’s plans are to ensure water companies upgrade their infrastructure and spills like this do not occur again.

I was pleased to hear that the Secretary of State is planning changes to the sector to benefit both consumers and the environment.

I am backing the Water (Special Measures) Bill which will hold water companies and their executives to account – including the potential for imprisonment.