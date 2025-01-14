Tom Rutland MP: Supporting schools locally and across the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tom Rutland’s weekly column...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a great first week back, and I’ve kicked off the new year with visits across the constituency.

It was wonderful to receive a tour of Shoreham Academy from members of the School Council and head teacher Mr Coupe, and answer the pupils’ questions on everything from making cycling safer to cleaning up our waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also was glad to visit Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing, enjoying a tour of the school from principal Mr Scanlon and conversations with members of staff and pupils – as well as a delicious lunch in the canteen!

Tom Rutland MP at Worthing Football Club

These visits were particularly timely, because last week in Parliament we passed the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as part of this government’s work to break down barriers to opportunity, so all children can thrive.

This landmark piece of legislation brings forward the biggest child protection reforms in a generation, funds free breakfast clubs and places a cap on the number of branded school uniform items (saving £500 per child) and drives high standards in schools.

Worthing FC also welcomed me to their grounds, where I heard about the incredible array of teams that use their brilliant facilities, and also of the work of the Football Foundation who help fund grassroots sports facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a tour of Marks & Spencer at the Holmbush Centre, where the team including Adrian and Danni told me about how the store acts as a training centre for other stores across the region. It was lovely to bump into lots of familiar faces doing their shopping!