Trained to deliver exceptional care at Linfield House

At Guild Care, we pride ourselves on the exceptional standards of care across all our homes: Caer Gwent, Haviland House and Linfield House. With over 90 years’ experience caring for the Worthing community and a longstanding team, we are well versed in how to make sure people live safe, healthy and happy lives with Guild Care.

Our approach to training is just one of the ways that we maintain these high standards, with an in-house team dedicated to delivering the best care. In this article, we hear from Kerry Taylor, Practice Development Facilitator at Linfield House, about what makes our training unique...

A dedicated in-house team

I have worked with Guild Care for almost 10 years, initially joining as a care assistant before progressing to become a Practice Development Facilitator (PDF). Every Guild Care home has a PDF whose role it is to ensure staff are up to date with the latest training and professional development.

Kerry Taylor, Practice Development Facilitator at Linfield House. Picture: Sophie Ward

I spend 40 per cent of my time mentoring and coaching staff, as well as sharing knowledge and insights with the other PDFs, and getting to know our residents. I’m also the dedicated Manual Handling Champion for Linfield House, so it is my job to make sure residents and colleagues are safe and following best practice.

Having a dedicated team means we can deliver hands-on training via workshops. We do as much as possible in person, as we know that this generates practical experience that sticks with people. This personal touch is one of the things that sets us apart, as we know our residents well and can refer to them during real-life scenarios throughout all training and workshops. For example, rather than blanket guidance on manual lifting, we train colleagues by role-playing scenarios of residents with specific needs. This person-centred approach to training means colleagues understand the nuances between different techniques and can apply their knowledge when it matters.

Courses, qualifications and bespoke training

Many of the team here at Linfield House have been with Guild Care for a number of years, and our approach to professional development plays a key role in staff retention. We offer courses ranging from apprenticeships and care certificates to level 5 leadership and development qualifications. We want every colleague to feel confident and equipped to make a positive difference to the people we support, so all employees have access to tailored resources and a Performance Observation Process that includes monthly observations and supervisions.

At Linfield House, we care for residents with a variety of needs, including dementia. That’s why we have developed a bespoke training course to educate colleagues on best practice when it comes to dementia care. The ‘I’m Still Me’ course uses the latest evidenced-based practice, with experiential learning that enables staff to step into the shoes of a person living with dementia, building empathy and understanding.

Training is part of daily life here at Linfield House and it makes a tangible difference to our residents, helping them and their loved ones to relax, knowing they are in the safest hands.

To find out more about life at Linfield House or any of our Guild Care homes, please call our customer relationship team on 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org