Vicky Meets… Annie Phillips, seamstress and designer

We know you from The Great British Sewing Bee, but where does your love of sewing stem from?

I’ve always been generally crafty but I was taught to sew as a child by my grandmother. As I got older I always altered vintage here and there, but I really took it to the next level during the BLM protests making masks to raise money for the charity, from reused African wax materials I had collected over the years. It was that summer that my mum said, you have to apply for Sewing Bee!

You are appearing at the Goodwood Revival on the Revive & Thrive stage. Now a key part of the event, what is Revive & Thrive all about, and what will you be doing?

Goodwood Revival is not just a classic car event, it’s the ultimate playground for retro enthusiasts to ‘revive and thrive’.

Revive & Thrive inspires us to embrace the traditions of a bygone era by cherishing our clothes and exploring creative ways to rethink, repair and re-wear! This year I’ll be demonstrating a technique called Sashiko on a handmade quilt, with fun colourful hand-stitching patterns. I’m so excited to see how it comes together as each person gives this technique a go, and adds their individual embroidery! I’ll also be chatting to Dandy Wellington on the new Revive & Thrive Stage – north of the Revival High Street – about our love of vintage.

What is the easiest way to breathe new life into an old piece?

1. Adding embellishments such as patches or embroidery to jazz up a plain or worn-out piece of clothing

2. I love to dye, tie-dye or bleach garments

3. Crop or hem the garment to create a new silhouette, for example, convert trousers

to shorts or shorten dresses.

‌You are passionate about sustainability and your own pieces are all produced with this firmly in mind. What are the best ways to achieve a sustainable (but fabulous) wardrobe?

Buy second-hand! Wearing a garment for just 9 months longer reduces 20% of its footprint, so if your whole wardrobe is second-hand, imagine how sustainable it could be! The manufacture and quality of clothing in the past was much better, too – they stand the test of time.

You are also an ambassador for Second Hand September. What is this and how do we get involved?

Second-hand September is a campaign led by Oxfam that encourages people to pledge to only purchase second-hand clothing and accessories for the entire month of September. By participating in Second-hand September, you can help lessen your carbon footprint and promote a more sustainable approach to fashion consumption. So why not give it a go – could you only purchase second-hand for a month?! https://www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/second-hand-september/

Annie will be appearing at Goodwood Revival on Saturday 7 September at 1pm on the

Revive & Thrive Stage and at 1.45pm in the Revive & Thrive Workshop. Tickets are available at www.goodwood.com @GoodwoodRevival Follow Annie at @madeby_annie_