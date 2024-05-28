Ashton Haarer, The Flower Hut

Vicky Meets… Ashton Haarer, The Flower Hut

Will you tell me about your journey to floristry?

My passion and flair for floral design started to show itself back in the Summer of 2016

when my husband and I tied the knot in a beautiful church. I took the decision to create my

own wedding flowers. I found it a very calming experience, even though there was a lot to

do. I was also really lucky that our first home had a mature eucalyptus tree, hydrangeas and

an abundance of lavender!

In 2019, my husband and I were very excited to discover we were pregnant with our second

born. Sadly, however, in the October we discovered at our 20 week scan that our beautiful

little boy's heart had stopped beating. Although the grief of losing a baby never goes away,

‘Sunny’ lives on in our hearts and in everything we do, including all things flowers. I found a

huge amount of therapy in flowers and creating arrangements for his little spot at the

church, so much so that I promised him I would turn my passion into something more. So I

decided to train to become a florist with a qualified floristry lecturer at Seed2Design who

specialises in eco-friendly, contemporary, vegetative and form linear designs.

Sustainability is a big part of what you do. How can we all do better when it comes to

flowers?

I’m no longer using foam blocks and instead I’m choosing sustainable options that won’t

leave micro-plastics in our eco-system. I really believe we must all do our best to look after

our planet for the next generation. I reuse any plastic trays and I avoid throwing metal wire

away so it can be melted down instead. Suppliers use cellophane to wrap flowers, which I

will always recycle with flexible plastics.

I always add a care card to my flowers when they go out to the customer. I love it when a

customer says how their flowers/arrangement lasted weeks! Always use a clean water

vessel and ensure the water is refreshed regularly. Flowers love clean water!

What do you love most about your work?

I love the smile on people’s faces when they receive my flowers. And the mindfulness that

goes along with flowers.

What questions should we ask a florist when it comes to wedding flowers and what are

your top tips?

Never be afraid to ask your florist advice on this, as it very much depends on the flower and

the time of year. Some flowers are more inclined to wilt on a hot day for instance, or, if its

winter, it’s worth bearing in mind that indoor temperature at venues may be quite warm. I

like to be sure my couples have vases at the reception so the flowers can have a drink while

the toasts are happening.

Where can we find further information?

You can find me at www.theflowerhutflorist.com Email: [email protected]

Tel: 07467106828. Or you can follow The Flower Hut on Facebook & Instagram: