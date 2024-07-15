Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicky Meets… Becca Dickenson, Coordinator, Chichester Contact Centre

In a second chat with Becca, Vicky finds out more about Chichester’s Contact Centre.

How did you come to your role at the Contact Centre?

I was working for a business in Chichester. Kathleen came in and told us about the Contact Centre in the hope of being adopted as our annual charity.

Becca Dickenson, Coordinator, Chichester Contact Centre

Growing up I didn’t know who my dad was, so her words made a big impression on me and I became a volunteer.

My current day job is in HR for a global company, but the Contact Centre is my passion for giving something back.

Do you have good volunteer support?

We have 14 brilliant volunteers. They come from a range of backgrounds. We train our volunteers and get everyone DBS checked. We are accredited and we all follow the policies and procedures of the National Association of Child Contact Centres (NACCC).

What qualities do you look for in volunteers?

You have to be a special kind of person. You will witness things that might be difficult, so you do need to be resilient.

But when you see children confidently skipping into the building, saying hello to the team, you realise how important what you are doing is.

You are kind of a mediator and a go-between, and you do need to expect the unexpected.

Reliability, commitment, empathy and being non-judgemental and discreet are key requirements for volunteering.

Are you a registered charity?

Yes, and we rely on grants and donations. We are so grateful for the support we receive from local organisations, businesses and charities.

The Lions Club has been amazing and the Hendy Foundation funded a new games table that the kids absolutely love.

We are constantly applying for funding. If you can help, either by fundraising, donating or giving through our Amazon wish list, please get in touch.

Ian Clarke tells Observer readers how important the Centre is to him and his child: “Becca helped me with my contact application and I have been driving from Cornwall every other week to see my daughter for the last 18 months.

"Without the Contact Centre I wouldn’t have a relationship with my daughter.

"The people that work here are all volunteers. They are the unsung heroes of society – they should all get OBEs.

"I do 1000 miles a month for just four hours with my daughter. Driving away is always really hard. But it’s all worth it.

"This place is just amazing. There are toys here that we can play with together, and the children know all the people and feel safe here. There are contact centres all over the place, but if your child lives in this area then you are so lucky. It is such a special place. I cannot speak more highly of the Centre and its team.”

Based at Christ Church in Old Market Avenue, to find out more, or to find out about volunteering and/or fundraising, get in touch at: www.chichesterchildcontactcentre.org