Vicky Meets… Bryan Robinson, Individual Giving & Gifts in Wills Officer, St Wilfrid’s Hospice

You come from a background as an Arts Professional. How does this link with your work at the Hospice?

I worked a lot in community theatre, so I understand just how important community involvement is. St Wilfrid’s Hospice has always had wonderful support from its community.

Will you tell me about Make a Will Fortnight?

Bryan Robinson, Individual Giving & Gifts in Wills Officer, St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Running from 11 – 22 March, we have 10 solicitors who are asking you to redirect their Will-making appointment fees to the Hospice.

It’s a really positive way for people to take care of their affairs and do real good at the same time.

Obviously, people should look after their families and those closest to them first, but even a small gift in your Will would help us.

We are so grateful to the local solicitors offering their fees to the Hospice in Make a Will Fortnight.

They are a section of the community that always supports the work we do here.

How much difference do gifts in Wills make to the Hospice?

Gifts in Wills really help us. As an initiative it is our biggest income generator and 1 in 4 of our patients is looked after by Gifts in Wills. It is such an enduring gift.

By leaving a gift in your Will you help look after the next generation; it’s about paying it forward.

A wonderful gentleman that we looked after died just before Christmas.

He said that he never imagined that he would end his days here, but he wanted to be absolutely certain that St Wilfrid’s Hospice was here for anyone that needed the care that we gave him and his family.

If just 38% of people in our catchment area left us £300 each we could run the Ward for seven years.

Why is making a Will important?

Dying without a Will can create unnecessary expense and complications for your family.

A Will is a very functional document. Making sure that you have one is easy and gives you peace of mind.

If you can leave a gift to us, however small, making a Will also enables you to do something that will really make a difference.

You can leave a gift in your Will anytime, but Make a Will Fortnight is the time when we highlight the importance of getting your affairs in order.

But if cost is a barrier to making a Will then we have a free online ‘write your Will’ service.

What do you love about your job?

I love that I get to work with such a variety of people.

You meet extraordinary people at an extraordinary time in their lives.

I believe that people are inherently generous and that they want to help others.

Giving them an opportunity to do this and showing them how to get involved is what fundraising means to me.

It is humbling to work here and it is the best job that I’ve ever had.

Where can we find further information?