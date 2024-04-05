Vicky Meets… Carol Webb from Chichester Fringe

Carol Webb. Photographer Charles Allison

What are the highlights of Fringe 24?

It’s so difficult to decide as there are so many fantastic shows on between the 31st May and 15th June: 70 performers in 50 + shows across 10 venues! It starts with New Theatre Night, showcasing 4 new pieces, before moving on to dramatic magic with Mark Flynn and the Crooked Croupier in the Picture Palace, comedy with Rabbit Hole Comedy and something for the family too- Miss Merlynda and Her Cheeky Chatty Puppets! We will be on the Chichester Canal Richmond Boat with comedians Naomi, Ben, Jake and Jane. Watch out for Dolly and Gracie on board and we have teddy bear boat trips with Eddie Teddy. Plus, our comedy competition returns in collaboration with Epic Comedy – twenty comedians battle it out, bringing the comedy circuit to our doorstep!

Why is a Fringe Festival important to a town or city?

Fringe festivals bring communities together through the arts in a really special and unique way. It’s a chance for all generations to come together and enjoy affordable, accessible performances across venues in our city that they may never have even heard of before. Chichester has a rich arts heritage and we have a lot to shout about when it comes to producing and sharing great theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. We’re thrilled to host Chichester Fringe 2024!

I believe there are some new venues this year?

We have 10 venues this year, including The City Council, Old Court Room with an apt play from Kuckoo Theatre called The Hearing. We are hosting an Open Air Music Night, a cabaret show and Father’s Night Comedy Spectacular at The Taco Box, Drapers Yard. For the first time at New Park studio, we have comedy nights with Farah Sharpe, Adrian Poyton and Richard Pulsford with his show called Get Rich Quick!. Also, a 45 minute comedy drag show called Babs for Life. We have shows at Chichester Canal café, Chichester City Arts Centre, and 104. New this year in JAM Cafe, is singer songwriter Ruby Bodenham.

How can we get involved?

Please come and see a show or two! Last year audiences said how much they enjoyed the shows and wondered why they hadn’t come before! So have a look at the programme on our website and give a show a go.

You can sign up to our mailing list to be the first to know what is going on. There are key opportunities for businesses or private individuals to sponsor us; our reputation has grown at rapid speed, so plenty of promotion opportunities and at the core, supporting the arts industry in our city.

As volunteers ourselves, our mission is to break down barriers for performers, enabling them to showcase their work. If you would like to join our team, to help Chichester Fringe behind the scenes, please get in touch.

Tickets are available on our website from Friday 26th April – we can’t wait to see you there!

https://www.chichesterfringe.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/chichesterfringe/