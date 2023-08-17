Vicky Meets: Danny Dawes, Founder of Grandad’s Front Room, High Street, Bognor Regis

Grandad’s Front Room is a not for profit Community Interest Company.

We’re here to do solely what should be done; to bring people together and to help them without judging them.

People donate us anything and everything; furniture, white goods, art, toys – you name it.

This is the community helping the community.

Anything that is upcycled, vintage or antique, we sell to create an income stream.

Modern furniture or white goods we pass these on to those who need them, either at very low cost or for free.

We help those who struggle who want to help themselves.

If one of our sister agencies refers someone to us then we ask just one question: what do you need?

What sort of help are you asked for?

Well, for instance, we heard about an insulin-dependent elderly lady who had a broken fridge.

She couldn’t afford a new one.

We had a nearly new fridge that had been donated. So we gave it to her.

We left her in tears on the doorstep.

Another time a lady needed a bed for her child.

She couldn’t afford one, so we gave her a bed and bedding.

Your Grandad was your inspiration, I believe?

My grandad used to help everybody.

He passed away having a heart attack while carrying a lady’s shopping up a hill.

He always used to say I started with nothing and I’ve got most of it left!

But so long as he had a warm bed, food and a roof over his head then he believed that you should help others in any way that you could.

My partner and I sold our car and for £670 ten years ago and opened the shop. It has grown from there.

How does Stevie fit in to Grandad’s?

Stevie joined me five years ago.

He retired after 27 years as a paramedic in the Royal Navy and landed in Bognor.

He started helping in the shop, then he became a Director.

All our Directors are representative of different parts of our community.

There’s a lot of laughter at Grandad’s, isn’t there?

We do the best that we can and we bring a little bit of fun and irregularity to it.

We started what we call ‘Belling’.

This is what Stevie and I do for our neighbours here in the east end of Bognor town centre.

If we hear that someone has a birthday, we turn up and surprise them by ringing bells and singing Happy Birthday!

We even give them a ‘You’ve Been Belled’ certificate!

What do you need most at Grandad’s at the moment?

Cheap or free storage space! We are desperate for it.

I would kneel before anyone that could help us and worship them.

Storage space would free up more room in the shop and enable us to help more people.