​​What or who inspired you – where did your journey to The Repair Shop begin?

​Dominic Chinea at the Goodwood Revival. Photo by Stephanie OCallaghan

When I was 15, I saw an old VW Beetle parked up while I was on my paper round.

I knocked on the owner’s door and asked if I could buy it, and then I saved up for it. I literally dragged it home!

There wasn’t really anyone who could teach me, so I bought a welder at a car boot sale and worked it out.

I then studied graphic design and fine art, and that’s how I got into set design for [the photographer] Rankin.

So, it’s been a really wiggly path to The Repair Shop.

I wouldn’t say any one person inspired me – I’m inspired by people who love what they do.

If someone’s passionate about a skill and then I’ll try to do it myself or take a course in it.

You are part of the Revive and Thrive element at the Goodwood Revival. What’s it all about and what can visitors expect?

It’s a chance to be inspired to pick up a new skill that’ll help you breathe new life into second-hand belongings.

There are two areas – one is focused on vintage fashion, and the other is all about craft, which is where you’ll find me, and co-host, Micaela Sharp.

We’re bringing all these incredibly talented craftspeople together in one place so you can see them at work – it’s a really rare situation!

You’ll be able to have a go yourself, have a chat with us and see the work really close up.

Do you think people are much more positively focussed on sustainability and recycling/reusing now?

I think we’ve had to be more aware. Covid forced a lot of us to be more resourceful – if you needed to convert your spare room into an office, and the shops were shut, you had to upcycle.

Most people had more time to upskill, too.

There’s not only the environmental need for recycling, it’s also about the cost of living.

I’ve just been taught about visible mending by Amanda [Middleditch] from The Repair Shop – my favourite shirt had a massive hole, and now it looks great again!

What’s your idea of the perfect restoration project – what would you really love to have a crack at?

It’s always just about the next thing, which is often a surprise project!

I find it’s less about the craft, and more about the problem-solving and that tactile element of mending.

I’m always looking to learn more and take those new skills into the next project, so I’m lucky I get to work with a network of kind, skilled people - that’s what we’re excited to share at Goodwood Revival!