Vicky Meets... Franco the kitten, The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre

How did you come to be at The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre?

I came to The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre because my owner had too many cats to care for.

I am a sweet little boy, but it can take me a while to warm up to you since I haven’t met many people before.

Franco the kitten, The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre Photo: Sophie Sanders

Don’t take it personally – I just need to see you, give you a little sniff, and I might then let you fuss over me. But one thing I’ll definitely do is play! I’m an expert at that.

What should people consider before taking on a pet?

Before you decide to bring one of us furry friends into your home, consider a few important things:

♦ Time and commitment: Can you give us daily care, love, and attention?

♦ Expenses: From food and toys to vet visits, we do cost money. Please do make sure that your budget can manage it.

♦ Space: Do you have a safe, pet-friendly environment?

♦ Lifestyle: Make sure your lifestyle suits having a pet who relies on you.

♦ Long-term care: Think about your future plans and if you can include us in them.

Are you well looked after at the Cat and Rabbit Rescue?

Oh, absolutely! The humans here at the rescue centre take excellent care of us.

They make sure we’re fed, healthy, and happy.

We get cuddles and playtime, but nothing beats having a forever home where we can feel truly loved and secure.

We dream of the day someone chooses us to be part of their family!

What if a potential adopter is a bit older – can they still adopt?

Yes, definitely! Older humans make great pet parents.

The rescue centre promises to always take us back if something happens and you can’t care for us anymore.

So, no worries – we can still share a lot of love and joy, no matter your age!

Do you have any special events planned this summer at the rescue centre?

We do! Our annual Summer Fayre is on Sunday, 11th August, from 11am to 4pm, held at The Cat and Rabbit Rescue in Sidlesham, near Chichester, PO20 7RJ.

It’s a brilliant family day out with pet viewing (do say hi if I’m still here!), various stalls, a raffle, auctions, games, and delicious food and drink. Entry to the fayre is just £3, and under-16s are free!

The Summer Fayre is a major event for the team at the centre and is crucial for raising funds to support their efforts in rescuing, caring for, and rehoming animals like me.

Can you share some fascinating cat and rabbit facts with us?

Did you know that each cat’s nose print is unique, much like human fingerprints?

No two cat noses are the same! And an amazing fact about my rabbit friends is that their teeth never stop growing!

That’s why they need plenty of hay and chew toys to keep them healthy.

Where can we find further information?

For further information on our charity visit www.crrc.co.uk