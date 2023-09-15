Vicky Meets: James Arnott, The Bognor Regis Punch and Judy Festival 2023

You are involved in the up-coming Bognor Regis Punch and Judy Festival. What is the Festival all about and what can visitors expect?

James Arnott with Punch

The festival will feature ten of the very best puppet shows in the country as members of the Punch and Judy Club gather to celebrate Bognor’s comic heritage and Mr Punch’s role in it.

The shows will be performing all day, with clowns and vintage fun fair rides and historic archive displays.

There will also be the rare chance to see Mr Punch’s French puppet cousin Guignol, performing alongside him.

There will be something for everyone from three to 93!

I believe there is a historic highlight to anticipate – tell us more.

Yes, we will be unveiling a special blue plaque on the Royal Norfolk Hotel celebrating Mr Punch and Tony Hancock.

His 1963 film, The Punch and Judy Man, filmed on location in Bognor Regis will be shown at the Picturedrome Cinema on the Saturday evening.

The original puppets from the film will be there too, and there will be a presentation by the Tony Hancock Appreciation Society.

Will you tell us a bit about the history of Punch and Judy?

Mr Punch is Britain’s national puppet.

Originally a part of the Italian commedia dell’arte he was first recorded appearing over here in 1662 by Samuel Pepys who enjoyed the show so much he went three times.

The Italian string puppet character picked up some of the traditional British glove puppet show traits, along with a good mix of pantomime and music hall and became a firm favourite of all ages.

What does the work of The Punch and Judy Club entail?

The Punch and Judy Club celebrates the past and present of Punch through extensive archives of illustrations, books, photos and videos on the subject, alongside The David Wilde Collection, the largest collection of Punch and Judy puppets in the world.

Performing members of the Club are keen to see Mr Punch thrive and know that he only does so when he is entertaining and making his audience laugh.

Skilfully presented shows for a contemporary audience, incorporating all the knock-about pantomime fun of Punch’s past, are the only way to ensure his future.

The Punch and Judy Show has always evolved to stay relevant, just as its audiences have.

Members of the Punch and Judy Club are some of the country’s finest family entertainers, having performed tens of thousands of shows across all manner of venues, as well as for television and film, and most recently for King Charles on his visit to Punch’s British birthplace, Covent Garden.

Where can we find more details about the event?

Bognor Regis Punch and Judy Festival will take place on September 30 and October 1 in the grounds of the Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, PO21 2LH. 11am – 5pm, entry is free.