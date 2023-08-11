Vicky Meets: Mairead McMahon, Therapist at Beauty Secrets, Chichester

How long have you been a beauty therapist?

I have been a beauty therapist for six years. I did my Level 3 qualification and then started working. But when I first went to college I did media studies and then business studies.

I didn’t like being stuck behind a desk so I switched.

Beauty therapy is much more practical and hands-on and it suited me much better.

Mairead McMahon, Therapist at Beauty Secrets, Chichester. Photo: Vicky Edwards

Once I started training, I loved it. I got my friends and family to let me try out treatments on them, but dealing with real clients is very different to being at college.

At college you are kind of wrapped up and cushioned a bit.

Students will be picking up their exam results in the next few weeks.

What advice would you give anyone wanting to train in beauty therapy?

It’s such a customer-facing job that you really do need good people skills.

I was worried that it might be a very cliquey kind of job, but I’d say don’t worry about that – if you want to do it, just go for it.

The coursework is intensive, so be prepared to work hard.

There is a lot of biology and science-based knowledge that you need to learn, as well as the practical side. People don’t always realise that.

What do you love most about your job?

It’s an industry where new things and advances are always happening, so you can always progress your career.

There’s a lot more machine based treatments now, for example. And you’re not stuck doing the same thing every day, which is great.

I also like meeting people and beauty attracts a really wide range of clients.

We have women aged from 18-80 and they all have different treatments.

Someone who is 18 will want a different treatment, or treatment outcome, than an older lady.

But meeting people of all ages and from different backgrounds is really interesting.

Are more men having beauty treatments these days?

Lots of men come for treatments now, especially massages and back and shoulder waxing.

We don’t do as many male facials, but men do come in and ask about skincare products.

Men are much better at taking care of their skin than they used to be.

Will you stay in the beauty industry?

Yes, I think so. As well as really loving what I do, it is a flexible career. Even if you go away to have a family, you can always top up your knowledge and pick it up again.

What’s your best piece of beauty advice?

SPF factor 50 on your face is a must. And moisturise daily. Those are my two golden rules.

When you’re not working, what do you do for fun and relaxation?

I like meeting my friends and going for lunch. I’m quite a sociable person, so spending time with friends is my down time.

Where can we find more information about treatments?