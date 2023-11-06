Vicky Meets… Mike Jenkins, Words Out Loud Trustee and host of ‘Seven Up’

Mike Jenkins, Words Out Loud Trustee and host of ‘Seven Up’

What is Seven Up?

Seven Up is a unique evening of cabaret style entertainment, with a twist. Seven performers give seven performances, lasting seven minutes each. It’s a relaxed and informal evening, with plenty of breaks between acts to mingle, eat, drink and be merry. Tickets are £10 and we’ll be Upstairs at Wildwood in Chichester on Thursday, November 16, 7pm-10pm. I am the host/MC for the night.

Will you give us a glimpse of the sort of performers we might expect?

I will! On the line-up for November, we have music from acoustic folk/rock band Fate of the Magpie, performing on guitars, whistles, bass guitar and a range of percussion instruments, all crowned by beautifully powerful, soaring vocals.

Nigel Bamber will be performing some of his wry, comic and deeply human poems and musings. Nigel is a former F1 Engineer and a wilful dis-respecter of track limits. He writes poetry whenever something jerks his chain.

Ken and Deni Jones perform a couple of classic American comedy sketches.

Bethyn Casey performs movement/dance inspired by T.S. Elliot.

Local writer, singer, banjo player and tin whistler Lisa O’Brien will be performing a tune with a tale; Eric Bogle’s 1972 ‘The Band Played Waltzing Matilda’; Chichester playwright and actor Rob Hall will be doing a turn, and author, songwriter and musician Chris Middleton performs words with music as he reads from his new book ‘An Insignificant Boy’, a true story that his publishers have described as ‘poignant, inspired and ultimately hopeful.’ Aged just eight, Clix (Chris’ childhood nickname) built a radio station out of junk to ask the outside world for help.

What has the feedback from audiences been like so far?

It’s been fantastic! There was a great buzz afterwards and everyone commented on how great it was to be together in a relaxed and informal social setting to enjoy original entertainment.

Tell me a bit about your professional background.

I trained as an actor and have worked at The Royal Court Theatre in London, Salisbury Playhouse, the National Theatre Studio, The New Vic Theatre, Northampton Royal and at Chichester.

I run theatre and acting workshops for CFT and in Jan 2023, I was the lead writer on ‘The Well of Lost Voices’, a community arts project that brought together local writers, poets and performers to present an original piece of theatre at Graylingwell Chapel.

C an people contact you with a view to performing?

Yes, absolutely. Please get in touch with us.

We have created Seven Up to give new and emerging artists a platform to develop their work, connect with other artists and grow an audience. Email us on: [email protected]

Where can we find more info?

Go to www.wordsoutloud.org.uk, check out our event page, set your clock, save the date, book a ticket, get your coat, grab a drink and take a seat.