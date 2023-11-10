Vicky Meets… Mike Saward, charity fundraiser, Bognor Regis

Mike Saward, charity fundraiser, Bognor Regis

I hear you are doing something terrifying in the name of charity. Will you tell us more?

I will be abseiling off the Brighton i360 Tower on the 24 November, dressed as Father Christmas.

I am doing it to raise money for Chestnut Tree House, a wonderful children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

It means a lot to me to be able to support such a great charity.

If it’s not a rude question, how old are you, Mike?

I’m 81 years old. Over the years I have done all sorts of things for charity, including fire walking, the St Moritz bob sleigh run and a solo parachute jump.

I also jumped off Bognor Pier three times, wearing fancy dress, as part of The Bognor Birdman event!

When did you start doing things for charity?

I started off as a Boy Scout when I was seven or eight by doing Bob-a-Job week.

Later, I became chairman of Turners Hill Pram Race, which I did for eight years.

We raised a lot of money for children’s charities and I carried on raising money from there.

What motivates you to do so much for charity?

I used to think negative, but I read Paul McKenna’s book about positive thinking and now I think positive all the time. It makes a difference; it opens you up to really achieve things.

And helping other people is something that really helps you to think positively.

What’s next?

I’m not sure, but I do have a Bucket List.

It includes ringing the bells at Chichester Cathedral (I’ve been bell ringing since I was a lad and I’ve done it all over the Sussex, Hampshire and Wiltshire), a hot air balloon trip, a wing walk and, because I was bought up in Beachy Head, I want to walk the South Downs Way from Petersfield to Eastbourne.

What do you do when you’re not doing dare-devil stunts?

I play lots of musical instruments. I also do a lot of courses at Makerspace Space in Bognor Regis [www.bognormake.co.uk].

I’m doing a cookery course there next. It is a brilliant community resource.

How long have you lived in Bognor Regis?

I came to work for Butlin’s many years ago and I worked there for 17 years, which I really enjoyed. I loved it here, so I stayed.

Are you worried about abseiling down such a high building?

I grew up on Beachy Head, 500 feet above sea level, so I’m fine with it!

I took a friend up the i360 for a look. He didn’t tell me that he didn’t like heights!

Mike, you are an inspiration. How can people support you?

By making a donation to Chestnut Treehouse.

Just add a note that that your donation is in respect of Mike Saward’s abseil on 24 November.