Vicky Meets: Sharon West, crafter at ‘Love From Selsey’

Will you tell us about your craft business and how you get started?

Sharon West, Crafter at ‘Love From Selsey’. Photo: contributed

I originally trained and worked as a goldsmith for 26 years, initially at college on a product design course. I started sewing ten years ago, selling at the occasional craft fair.

I left the jewellery industry four years ago, and started to make different home accessories alongside sewing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three years ago, Selsey Town Council and Cove communities set up the Love from Selsey pop up shop for local artisans at Seal Bay Resort, which I have become part of.

Being part of the shop has really taken me from making a few products now and then to making and selling regularly.

I make a variety of products, all with a coastal/seaside theme. So I have textile accessories such as glasses cases, make up bags and cushions. Simple beaded jewellery (I call it my mermaid jewellery collection!), driftwood mobiles, and tablets home accessories such as anchors, little driftwood boats, and mosaic beach huts.

Is there a strong crafting community in Selsey?

There is a strong crafting community in Selsey. The great thing about the Love from Selsey shop is finding all the other artisans that I never knew about! We have a lovely team of ten at the moment, making everything from bags, and jewellery, to photography gifts, fragrance and home accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re supportive of each other and help with new skills if one of us has experience of it, and help with suppliers too.

What’s the appeal – what do you love about crafting?

I love the whole process of crafting, except tidying up the mess I make! I enjoy thinking up new products, buying fabric and beads, or rummaging in the tideline for driftwood and shells to use.

I make a variety of products because I enjoy using the different making processes. I sew, paint, glue, mould little seagulls, grout mosaics, and occasionally block print too!

Are there any up-coming sales or events that you can tell us about?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find me and the other artisans at the shop in Mill Lane in Selsey, right next to Medmerry Windmill. We have three different people in each week, so plenty of different things to buy!

Each week we post details of who is in the shop on our Instagram and Facebook pages.

Seal Island Homewares is mainly at the shop. You will also find me and other Love from Selsey artists at the Chichester Street market on Sunday, October 15.

Christmas is coming. Are you busy with festive makes?

Our shop is usually closed in December but we are holding a Christmas fair in Selsey Town Hall on Saturday, November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We did it last year and it was lovely to be with all the other makers, although we usually end up buying from each other for our Christmas shopping!

Where can we find more information?

Find me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SealIslandhomewares

For Love from Selsey shop: facebook https://www.facebook.com/LoveFromSelsey