Vicky Meets… Simon Sladen, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Theatre and Performance at the Victoria and Albert Museum, and Chair of the UK Pantomime Association.

Where does your passion for panto stem from?

Simon Sladen

Where does your passion for panto stem from?

I was taken to see panto as a child and I loved it. I grew up in West Sussex and my Grandma was in Surrey, so we always saw local pantos. Later, I was involved in local am-dram, mostly with Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society. I have also written several pantos.

When I was at university I started to look at panto from an academic framing. I did a module on theatre criticism and I went on to do my Masters dissertation on panto. I was very intrigued that a form known to everybody in the UK, whether they liked it or not, had very little recognition in the history books. Since then I have endeavoured to help in the encouragement of looking at pantomime on the same level as other art forms and to celebrate and champion its skills, history, and cultural contribution.

You are Chair of the UK Pantomime Association. Tell us more.

I have been reviewing for the British Theatre Guide since 2008 and I am now their panto editor. I also founded National Panto Day and the National Database of Pantomime Performance. I have been at the V&A since 2012 and it was clear to me that some popular performance isn’t embraced by academics; partly because of snobbery, but also because the material has often been passed down orally, or only exists as a set or a costume, meaning there is no physical paper archive of documentation. The UK Pantomime Association has now been running for three years. With a Board of experts, who are all respected practitioners, it has reputational integrity and charitable status. Founded with very clear principles, it is about championing pantomime, celebrating excellence through our annual awards and inspiring others.

Panto is important to theatres and towns, isn’t it?

Panto employs a lot of people. It is also a key part of Christmas for many, panto gives towns a real pull; an opportunity for families to come together for the show, they will also spend money in the local shops, car parks and restaurants while they are there. Bognor Regis, for instance, has no panto this year. The town will miss out on the positive economic impact of having a professional pantomime. It’s such a shame that Arun won’t have a panto this year due to the Regis Centre’s closure and the Windmill in Littlehampton still contending with damage following the Harvester fire.

Panto sustains many venues throughout the year and not having a professional pantomime has a big impact.

So panto deserves respect?

Absolutely! It is one of the most complicated art forms and yet it is achieved in a much shorter rehearsal period than other productions. It is also so visual that even if English isn’t your first language, it is still a really enjoyable and inclusive experience.