Vicky Meets… Tom Davies, Lymphoma Action supporter

You are hosting a very special fundraising event this summer in Middleton On Sea. Will you tell me more?

The MT10 or ‘Middleton T10’ is a 10 over a side mini cricket tournament played at the wonderful Middleton Sports Club. It starts at 10am on Saturday 14th September and continues until last orders. Free of charge to attend, and great fun for all the family, as well as the cricket there will be auction, raffle, BBQ a fully stocked bar and entertainment into the evening.

The event is in aid of Lymphoma Action and the wonderful staff at the Fernhurst Centre at St Richard’s Hospital.

Tom Davies, Lymphoma Action supporter

I gather you have a personal reason for wanting to help this particular charity. Will you share your story with us?

Lymphoma Action has an incredibly special place in both mine and my family’s hearts, as I am a two-time survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Cancer is a disease that touches everyone in every corner of the world, and its impact is profound.

One thing we have learnt is that together we are stronger than this horrible dieses and that no one is ever alone in tackling it.

Lymphoma Action is the one really reliable resource when it comes to reading about lymphoma, but, more than that, it generates a feeling of community, hope and prosperity to those and their loved ones going through it. They have dedicated team who help people in any way they can, and this is something I am hugely passionate about.

I believe I have duty to help others less fortunate that myself; to share my experience with them and to be a case study of hope.

This is the second year that you have staged this event. I’m guessing last year’s was successful?

Last year was mind blowing for me and my family! We aimed to raise £3,500 and we hit just over £7000! There was a real sense of community and everyone that came had such a wonderful time, enjoying the sun and the cricket. This year we aim to try and hit the 10k mark and in this we are hoping for even better attendance to the day, a bigger and better auction, even more fantastic raffle prices and much much more!

How can we get involved?

If any local business or individuals want to get involved then please get in touch. If anyone has something they can donate to the raffle or auction we would love to hear from you too.

Last year we had a group of fantastic sponsors and this year we want to celebrate you even more. The wonderful team at Seaglow Media are setting up a website and helping with pictures and social media to really show our gratitude for any sponsorship.

How can people make contact to offer sponsorship and prizes and for further information?

For more details about the 2024 MT10 event and for donations and sponsorship info please